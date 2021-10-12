The 7 Habits That Accelerate Skin Aging

RIO — The biggest human organ is also the biggest mirror of age. The skin accounts for about 15% of body weight and begins to show signs of aging around 25 years of age. The first marks, with fine lines, appear around the eyes. Over time, wrinkles and sagging appear. The good news is that the beauty and structural integrity of the skin does not only depend on genetics and it is possible to interfere in the process.

— There is a part of wear that is chronological and another that is strongly associated with lifestyle habits. So everyone, regardless of skin type, can age faster and worse if you do not take care – explains the dermatologist of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Egon Daxbacher.

And, if only a short time ago it was believed that the daily use of sunscreen was enough to protect it, today science shows that this is not the case. Although the protector is essential, there are common daily practices in everyday life that should be avoided. Not knowing your skin type when taking care of it, wrong diet and a hot bath are some of the habits that can accelerate aging.

Changing some habits has an effect on the two main layers of the skin – the epidermis (the outermost one) and the dermis. The first is the one that is most exposed to friction and injuries. The second is the one that contains fibers, such as collagen and elastin, which give elasticity and strength. Here are the seven most harmful attitudes.

1. Lack of sleep

A good night’s sleep is also essential for skin care, as this is when our immune system is strengthened and the body fights cell aging. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

The expression “the sleep of beauty” is not in vain. It is during a night’s rest that the body performs functions such as strengthening the immune system and fighting cell aging.

Also when we sleep, the skin produces more collagen, which slows down the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

Sleep deprivation, in turn, causes the body to stimulate the production of the stress hormone known as cortisol. As stress increases, the body increases the level of inflammation. High doses of cortisol lead to strong cravings for carbohydrates – which damage the skin’s health by breaking down collagen stores.

On average, adults should sleep for about 7 to 8 hours a day. Not only. Restful sleep is one that makes us wake up rested and energized. For this, the person has to fall asleep within 30 minutes after going to bed and wake up at most once throughout the night.

2. Makeup remains

Specialists call attention to the importance of removing makeup correctly with the use of make-up removers so as not to damage the skin. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

The scene is well known, after an exhausting day you think: “Today I’m going to sleep with makeup on, tomorrow I’ll make up for it by taking good care of my skin”. Wrong. Wearing makeup every day doesn’t hurt. What harms it is not removing it correctly before going to bed. Habit that has to be repeated daily. Residues of substances prevent the skin from absorbing the necessary nutrients, irritating and drying out the most superficial layer, the epidermis.

Experts point out that the ideal is for cleaning to be done with a specific product (make-up remover), and not with homemade recipes. In addition, brushes with creamy products, such as foundations, must be cleaned at least once a week so as not to accumulate grease, fungus and bacteria. With dry products, the time can be longer, every fifteen days. Using a dirty brush can cause acne and dermatitis (inflammation). Cleaning can be done with children’s shampoo.

3. Sugar and alcohol consumption

Studies alert to the direct relationship between eating habits considered negative and premature aging of the skin. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

New studies alert to the direct relationship between diet and premature aging. That’s because, like every organ, the skin needs specific nutrients and can be harmed by an excess of bad substances.

One of the biggest villains is sugar. It accelerates the loss of collagen, the protein responsible for the skin’s firmness and elasticity. Thus, excessive intake may not only lead to the appearance of wrinkles and increased flaccidity, but also affect the organ’s ability to protect. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended consumption is at most 10% of the calories ingested in a day. For an adult, this means an average of 50 grams of sugar per day, considering a diet of around 2000 calories a day.

One should also avoid excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages. Alcohol has an inflammatory effect, which is quickly noticed on the skin: redness, cracking and swelling. In addition, it makes rehydration more difficult, leaving the skin dry and flaky – marks are more visible with a lack of moisture. WHO recommends not to exceed two doses per day for men. Women, one. And to abstain from drinking at least two days a week.

4. Hot baths

Hot baths can be even worse for people who are sensitive to heat or have skin conditions. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Bathing with excessively hot water is a habit that affects all types of skin, from the driest to the most oily. And the hotter it is, the worse. Egon Daxbacher, from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, points out that when the patient is sensitive to heat and has diseases that affect the skin, such as rosacea (a condition that causes redness and swelling) or atopic dermatitis (irritation), the damage can be even greater. Cold water also helps to alleviate both problems.

Low temperatures activate blood circulation, which gives the skin a natural freshness. No need to take a cold shower. Warm water can remove oil from the skin without excesses and clean it without damaging the skin barrier. A good temperature is one that is similar to the body temperature. It can be tested on the skin of the wrist. If it’s nice and doesn’t make your hand too hot, that’s fine.

5. Cigarette

One of the worst practices for skin health is smoking. Smoking can make a person up to twice as old as a non-smoker. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Smoking could not be left out of this list. It turns out to be the worst habit of all.

— Cigarettes, if we are restricted to the relationship with aging, increase the breakdown of collagen, leading to the extremely early formation of wrinkles and flaccidity — explains Maria Cláudia Tírico, dermatologist at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo.

It causes what is called “oxidative damage”, when there is a greater production of free radicals. It is this mechanism that inhibits the production of collagen, the important protein for hydrating and giving elasticity to the skin.

The repetitive movement made by the mouth when sucking the cigarette also stimulates the formation of expression lines around it. It is an effect similar to that generated by the habit of frowning to see against the sun.

Smoking negatively impacts blood circulation and transport of important substances to the organ. The result of all this is impressive: smokers’ skin generally ages 2.57 times longer than that of non-smokers.

6. Do not moisturize

Failing to hydrate the skin can lead to both dryness and excess oil. Both are harmful. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

There is a maxim that goes like this: if you have to choose only one beauty product for your skin, let it be the moisturizer.

— Dryness triggers the signs of premature aging — says Ana Paula Fucci, a dermatologist from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). Hydration reduces the natural loss of collagen and reduces damage caused by pollution. Products enriched with vitamins C and E have an even greater effect.

The habit is for all skin types, including the most oily ones. When skin is very dry, the body can produce more fat to replenish natural moisture, making the skin even oilier. The difference will be in the type of product used. Some moisturizers contain active ingredients that control sebum production, such as glycolic acid.

7. Not knowing the skin type

Not knowing your skin type can lead to the use of products that not only fail to fulfill their role, but can also damage the skin. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Not every substance should be applied to any type of skin, and this is not only for aesthetic issues, but also for health.

A product for oily skin, for example, applied to dry skin can further dry out the surface and even lead to a peeling process. Dermatologist Daxbacher explains that the ideal is for the patient to go to a professional to find out which compounds are right for your body.

The same goes for hygiene, almost unanimous in terms of a great benefit for the skin. Is not true. Depending on the type, the process carried out in excess removes layers of protection, leading to dryness – and, consequently, to the early appearance of marks.

There is the opposite effect. In many cases, when the skin is washed more than twice a day, the sebaceous glands are stimulated to produce more oil to compensate.

* Intern under supervision of Adriana Dias Lopes