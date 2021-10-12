The American couple accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets | World

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife were accused of trying to sell nuclear secrets to what they believed to be the government of a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, were arrested in West Virginia last Saturday, the US Department of Justice announced.

They allegedly tried to sell the data from a nuclear submarine project, hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, to someone they believed was the representative of another country.

But, in fact, it was an FBI agent (the American federal police) in disguise. According to the statement, Toebbe and the woman were accused of violating the Atomic Energy Act.

Toebbe worked in the US Navy’s nuclear propulsion program and had access to national security data.

And, according to the Department of Justice, in April 2020 he would have sent a package to a foreign government containing samples of restricted data he intended to sell, as well as instructions to establish a clandestine relationship.

He then began corresponding with an individual via encrypted email. Toebbe thought his interlocutor represented the foreign government in question—but he was actually an FBI agent.

After several months of negotiations, the accused couple would have made an agreement to share secret information in exchange for approximately US$100,000 (about R$550 thousand) in cryptocurrencies.

In June of this year, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe traveled to West Virginia to deliver the data. With Diana playing the role of lookout, Jonathan “placed an SD card hidden inside a peanut butter sandwich” at a certain location, the statement said.

After the undercover agent took the card, he made the payment and received a decryption key to access the files. On the card, there was restricted data “related to submarine nuclear reactors”.

After that, Toebbe made a second shipment in August—this time hidden inside a pack of gum—with more secret data. FBI agents arrested the couple last Saturday during a third information sale.