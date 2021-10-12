“The cancer didn’t come to knock me down, but to lift me up”

Charism, perseverance and faith. That’s how Flavia Regina Henrique Bazani, 42, faced the fight against breast cancer. Last year, it was through routine examination that she discovered that something was not normal with her body.

“I always had the habit of doing the self-examination during the bath, when I touched my breast, I felt a lump, but it didn’t hurt. It was then that I decided to take a mammogram, in September 2020, which found breast cancer”.

According to mastologist Emerson Wander Silva Soares, the initial stage of breast cancer is asymptomatic, that is, it does not show signs and symptoms, so it is necessary that women be aware of the appearance of nodules and changes.

“Mammography helps in detecting the disease, reducing mortality from this type of cancer by up to 30%. It is recommended that the woman undergo the examination from the age of 40, to ensure an early diagnosis and treatment with more chances of cure”, he emphasized.

Flavia lives in Foz do Iguaçu, and stayed during the week at the Support House to undergo treatment at Uopeccan in Cascavel, far from her son and husband. In addition to the search for a cure for cancer, she was fighting for her dreams of becoming a doctor, studying in Paraguay. Between chemotherapy, radiotherapy, family and college sessions, Flávia never gave up on reaching her goals.

“I tried to lead a normal life, so I wouldn’t feel like a sick person. The support of my family, friends, teachers and colleagues was very important during this period”, he declared.

SPREADING THE GOOD

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis is not easy, I never say my cancer, but the cancer I was diagnosed with. I didn’t want to tell anyone, only my husband knew”, said Flávia. From that moment on, she decided to create a YouTube channel to tell about the disease and strengthen other women.

“I didn’t think I would reach so many people, I didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me, but instead I strengthened myself even more. Through this process I understood that cancer did not come to knock me down, but to get me up”, he concluded.

PREVENTION

Throughout the year, women over 40 years old can schedule mammography exams through the SUS, directly at the CDI (Diagnostic Imaging Center) of Hospital Uopeccan. The phone numbers for appointments are (45) 2101-7015 in Cascavel and (44) 2031-0754 in Umuarama.

(Uopeccan Advisory)

