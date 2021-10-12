“The Central Bank urgently needs to accelerate the rise in the basic interest rate”

× Photo: Leonardo Sá/Senate Agency

Fernanda Guardado, one of the directors of central bank (photo), participated in a virtual event of Institute of International Finance and commented on the escalation of inflation.

“We will do what we can to bring inflation to target”, she said.

Fernanda stated that inflationary pressure is more concentrated on food and electricity and admitted that the rise in prices has lasted longer than expected.

Yesterday, according to the Focus Bulletin released by BC, the market rose by 27th consecutive week the estimate for this year’s inflation, as we recorded. In the last 12 months, the famine accumulates high of 10.25%. The target center is 3.5%.

The Economist Carlos Eduardo de Freitas, former director of the Central Bank, told the the antagonist what “cost inflation is wanting to ‘market'” and argued that the monetary authority “needs to urgently accelerate the rise in the basic interest rate”.

“This inflation reflects the impoverishment of society as a result of exogenous shocks: pandemic and water crisis, basically. It’s not demand inflation, wage-price spiral.”

The next Copom meeting, which defines the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate, will be on October 26th and 27th. Currently, interest is at 6.25% per year. The market projects a Selic at 8.25% per year at the end of 2021.