The Chilean who climbed the volcano in a wheelchair and 10 years later tries to repeat the feat on foot | World

The promise was sealed 10 years ago, in a bar in the Chilean city of Concepción, in southern Chile.

After several drinks, Gabriel Roa, a young man who had been in a wheelchair for five years, looked at his friends and said, “My dream is to see the sun rise from a mountain.”

At that moment, the friends knew they had no alternative: whatever the cost, they would have to conquer the summit with Gabriel.

Thus began this adventure, which involved complex logistics, which included the construction of a special sled to transport Gabriel and prepare for any weather event.

Despite all those who warned them of the dangers, they ventured on an unprecedented journey and succeeded. On October 2, 2011, they reached the summit of the Antuco volcano, located about 600 km south of Santiago, Chile.

Between the excitement and hugs of the climbers, Gabriel launched a phrase: “Let it be repeated”.

Ten years later, the Chilean decided to keep his word. And so it brought together the same group that at dawn on October 7th began the climb to the Antuco volcano.

2 of 8 On October 2, 2011, Gabriel and his friends managed to reach the summit of the Antuco volcano, located about 600 km south of the city of Santiago — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC On October 2, 2011, Gabriel and his friends managed to reach the summit of the Antuco volcano, located about 600 km south of the city of Santiago — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC

This time, however, the trip will be different. Thanks to various treatments, Gabriel can now walk, and although he does it over short distances and at a slower speed, he wants to walk.

“In 2011, a team pulled Gabriel. Now it’s the opposite: Gabriel is going to transport us; we’re going at his own pace. Because on the mountain, the pace is dictated by the slowest, not the fastest”, says Claudio Brito, Gabriel’s friend and head of the expedition called “Project Panzer”.

“He wants to convey a message: never give up, because the day-to-day struggle makes people achieve what they really want,” he adds.

BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish language news service) spoke with Gabriel about his illness, his motivations for climbing a mountain as complex as this one, his dreams and fears. This is your first person testimony.

I am in a wheelchair because of an illness that was diagnosed when I was 10 years old.

I was born without any problems, I was always a healthy, active child who liked football a lot. Until I started to feel discomfort in my ankles and knees.

At first they thought it was an injury, but then my hands and hips started to hurt too.

They took me to a specialist and he told me I had juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

3 of 8 Gabriel was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when he was 10 years old — Photo: GABRIEL ROA/Personal Archive Gabriel was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when he was 10 years old — Photo: GABRIEL ROA/Personal Archive

It is an autoimmune disease that mainly affects the joints. Over the years, if you don’t have good treatment, you become disabled, due to pain and inflammation.

In 2011, when I had been in a wheelchair for at least five years, I worked at a company where my colleagues were all mountaineers.

Every Monday, they shared photos of their weekend rides in the mountains and I thought how much I would like to go too

Until one day, between drinks, I told them to take me.

What I wanted most was to see the sun rise on a mountain.

4 of 8 Climbing Gabriel made with friends in 2011 was adapted with dogs and firefighters — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC Climbing that Gabriel made with friends in 2011 was adapted with dogs and firefighters — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC

The idea became more and more real and we challenged ourselves to climb a volcano, Antuco.

We had to plan for months how they could get me to the summit, because that had never been done before. There were no similar experiences in the world.

We had to be sure of everything, be aware of any eventuality.

“I wanted my parents to be proud”

On the day we left, it was possible to feel the positive energy. We all knew that what we were doing would mark our lives.

I remember thinking mostly about my parents.

I think it was only at that moment that they realized that this was not a walk in the snow, but a sporting event that entailed a great challenge. That I would spend two nights on the mountain exposed to those weather conditions which, with my illness, was not a good combination.

5 out of 8 Gabriel is 42 years old and the youngest of four siblings. In the photo, with the parents, Sergio and Gabriela — Photo: GABRIEL ROA/Personal Archive Gabriel is 42 years old and the youngest of four siblings. In the photo, with the parents, Sergio and Gabriela — Photo: GABRIEL ROA/Personal Archive

And I think that filled them with pride. “Our son is doing this despite all the difficulties he has,” they thought.

I wanted my parents to be proud of me.

I have been thinking a lot about the issue of parents with children with disabilities. The main fear they have is what will happen to their children when they are not around.

And I wanted to show them that I could take care of myself, that I had a lot of friends who would help me with whatever I needed. Somehow this trip gave them that peace of mind.

6 of 8 “Climbing the volcano was like the final chapter of that dark phase, of feeling like I’m capable of doing more,” says Gabriel — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC “Climbing the volcano was like the final chapter in that dark phase, of feeling that I’m capable of doing more,” says Gabriel — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC

I went through a very difficult phase years ago. In 2005, I went into depression and spent almost two years in bed. I couldn’t find a job, there were no job offers.

But I managed to get out of it and it seemed to me that climbing the volcano was the final chapter of that dark phase and (the beginning of a new one, that of) feeling that I am capable of doing more. That my life would not be conditioned by my illness, but by what I wanted to do.

How was the expedition in 2011

There were four teams to climb the volcano: the dogs, who were the ones who dragged the chair where I was going; the carriers, who carried the load; a rescue squad of firefighters; and base camp.

On the first day we tried to advance as much as possible. I remember we arrived at the first camp at five in the afternoon.

7 of 8 The expedition with friends in 2011 lasted two days — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC The expedition with friends in 2011 lasted two days — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC

I never felt paralyzing fear, but that afternoon it was cloudy, completely covered, and you couldn’t see anything beyond fifteen feet.

More than my safety, I was worried about the team that was carrying the stuff, because they were coming after it. But then everything was clear and we confirmed that they were all fine.

The next day, a Sunday, at one in the afternoon, we managed to reach the summit. Approximately 30 people arrived.

We all celebrate. We were very happy, we hugged.

It caught my attention that they thanked me, when it should have been the other way around.

When we were at the top, I told them, “Let it be repeated.”

And this year, a decade later, I decided to get in touch with the same team to keep my word.

But I wanted to do it in a different way: no longer in a wheelchair.

Fortunately, despite all the sequels, I managed to finance a good treatment. And although I never regain mobility in my joints, I no longer feel pain. That was the most crippling thing.

8 of 8 This time, Gabriel will scale the volcano aided by a device that mimics rehabilitation crutches — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC This time, Gabriel will scale the volcano aided by a device that mimics rehabilitation crutches — Photo: PROYECTO PANZER/BBC

Now I can walk indoors and I am physically better than 10 years ago.

We worked for five months on the design of the prototype that will allow me to move a system of crutches.

This is symbolic, as, in a rehabilitation process, the natural progression is to go from a wheelchair to crutches.

It will be four days of intense exercise and I’m told it can be dangerous.

But I believe that, in the city, the risks are greater.

In Chile, a culture of respect for disability is lacking. Authorities must implement the infrastructure and the citizen must respect it.

After climbing the summit in 2011, I felt stronger. I don’t know if physically, but I’m sure emotionally.

Now, I hope to feel the same because with determination, determination and persistence, whatever you want to achieve in life, you can do it.