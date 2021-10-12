“The country was shit”

× Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

the senator Romario (PL-RJ) said he prefers Jair Bolsonaro The squid, despite criticisms of the current government.

In an interview with a football channel on YouTube, Romário said: “Before Bolsonaro, our country was fucking shit.”

the senator is near Flávio Bolsonaro and recently joined the PL, in Valdemar da Costa Neto, party that supports the government.

O “pocketnarist fish” said the president have “wrong at times”, but did positive things for the country.

“Dude, I’m part of a party [PL] that today he is Bolsonaro. If you ask me what I think about that, I think the Bolsonaro is a president who has done positive things for our country. errs in a few moments, especially in the last two years, with the pandemic. Left to have some actions. In my opinion, he said some things that he might not have said…”

Romário also stated that Bolsonaro is a man “very serious”.

“I lived with Bolsonaro during the four years as federal deputy, he was still there. And Bolsonaro is a very serious guy, I can say that. A guy who has courage, who is not afraid to take a stand. This he brought this to the Presidency.”

To paraphrase a statement by Romário himself, about Pelé: Romário silent is a poet.