The endless Brady, young Cardinals and Chargers and the ‘king’ Derrick Henry; who is the MVP after five weeks?

You blinked and… five weeks into the 2021 season of NFL already passed!

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

And who are the biggest standouts in the league so far? Tom Brady does not tire of dominating, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray show that they are the future – and the present -, Matthew Stafford excites in Los Angeles, and Derrick Henry remains the king of the land game.

So who is the NFL MVP after five weeks?

The complete NFL season with the way to the playoffs and Super Bowl LVI is on the screen. Disney channels and ESPN on Star+. Check out here how to subscribe to see the best of American football.

Content sponsored by Claro, Mitsubishi, Samsung Galaxy, C6 Bank and Magalu

At 44, Brady has just made the first game of his career with over 400 yards and five touchdowns. That is, he is far from the end!

Brady leads the NFL with 1,767 air yards, is 2nd in TDs (15) and 5th with fewer interceptions (2). Not to mention, of course, the four-win and one-loss campaign, the NFC South leader’s campaign.

Stafford arrived at the Rams as the solution for the team that no longer trusted Jared Goff. And he’s been proving he’s capable of leading the Rams.

The QB is 3rd with the most aerial yards (1587), 5th in touchdowns (12) and 12th in interceptions (3). LA has won four games and lost just one and ranks second in NFC West.

The big name of the season so far is the star of the only unbeaten team in 2021: Kyler Murray.

At age 24, the QB is 5th in air yards (1512), 9th in touchdowns (10) and 22nd in interceptions (4). Murray also has 110 yards and three ground touchdowns in the five-win-no-lose campaign for the NFC West leaders.

The Chargers beat the Browns in one play in week 5… thanks to Justin Herbert’s five touchdowns!

The 23-year-old QB is 4th in the NFL in air yards (1576), 3rd in TDs (13) and 12th in interceptions (3). More than that, he leads the four-win campaign that gives the AFC West the lead to the Chargers.

Nobody gets the nickname ‘King’ by chance. And Derrick Henry simply lives in the end zone.

The Titans running back leads the NFL in yards (640), ground touchdowns (7) and run attempts (142) after five weeks. And compared to other players in the position… Nick Chubb is 2nd in yards, with 117 less than Henry, and four players are trailing behind on the TDs, with five each. The Titans won three games and lost two, enough to lead AFC South.



