The Farm 13: Bil says Karol kissed him hard at BBB

The Farm 13: Bil says Karol kissed him hard at the BBB. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

in conversation with lary bottino, Bil Araújo I tried to explain why I wouldn’t stay with the influencer in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV. This Monday night, October 11th, the two were talking about why he changed his bed and moved away from his ex-On Vacation with Ex. Generally.

The capixaba stated that she is ‘confounding realities’. In addition, he recalled that in the others he participated in, he did not have the possibility of creating emotional bonds, at least not within a game strategy. With a well done out on Anitta’s ex-friend, Bil also reinforced that he didn’t want to be with Karol Conká in Globo’s “Big Brother Brasil”, as it happened.

“We get trauma, right. From the experiences we had. Did you understand? The first was one of the worst. I really didn’t want to, and the woman kissed me by force”, he described.

The conversation goes on and Lary says he would never do something like Karol in rural reality. However, he remains in the negative. Furthermore, it reinforces that the ‘bid’ within Big Brother was heavy. Of course, at no time does he use the name of the Globo program. Rather, he refers to the game as ‘the first’. After all, the model has also participated in No Limite, on the same network.

It is worth remembering, by the way, that Bil became a meme on the Internet, because he has barely left one reality show and has already entered another. The case happened, for example, when he left the BBB and joined the cast of No Limite. The season wasn’t even over when the model’s name appeared on the survival show cast.

VERY HEAVY

Despite the very complex plot and the various bullshit within “A Fazenda 13”, Bil Araújo reinforces that the atmosphere in Big Brother was ‘pretty heavy’ it didn’t seem that he compared very well the two houses, but it was clear that he was talking about the way the circumstances took place over the days.

“It’s just that you don’t know what the first one is. It was very heavy”, he highlighted.

Then continued his speech about the non-relationship that he and Lary should not engage in the house. Finally, he reinforced that he continues with his normal behavior and the influencer is the one who has changed in the last few days. “I’m fine. You’re the one who’s weird,” he replied.

VENT

During the confinement of A Fazenda 13, by Record TV, lary bottino vented with Gui Araújo about your involvement with arcrebian.

The digital influencer said it misses the ex-BBB’s reciprocity. “I’m very intense,” she said in conversation with her friend.

In recent days, Lary and Bil have been exchanging caresses and even slept together. The person also commented on the movement in the duvet.

“I don’t want to go out on sites screwing around,” he said. Bill replied to his friend that this could even be good for her career.

