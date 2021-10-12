The line moved! Meet Juju Salimeni’s new boyfriend

Page turned in the life of fitness influencer Juju Salimeni. Enjoying a season in Cancún, Mexico, with a group of friends, the blonde ended up letting slip, in one of the Stories of model Mayara Brito, on Instagram, that her heart is again full. In the photo on a yacht posted this Monday (11/10), she appears hugging businessman Diogo Basaglia, better known as Basa, who is also a dodybuilding athlete. Juju also played Stories hugging the boy, but not showing his face.

On the 8th, the ex-panicat opened the question box on her Instagram and answered a follower’s curiosity about her 14-year union with Felipe Franco. The two broke up in June 2019.

He wanted to know from her if, with the mind he has these days, he would have stayed in this relationship for so long. “Certainly not,” Salimeni declared. “It’s no use punching the point of a knife or fighting when the relationship has already become toxic for both of them,” he continued.

The digital influencer said she had depression at the time of the end of her marriage to Felipe, but that she learned from the experience that it is better to end a relationship that doesn’t work than to keep insisting.

