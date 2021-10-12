The Playoffs – Jon Gruden is no longer Las Vegas Raiders coach

After a big controversy surrounding his name, Jon Gruden is no longer coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The decision was made between the head coach and the franchise owner, Mark Davis, on Monday (11), according to Tom Pelissero, from the NFL Network.

Gruden is the target of two reports that exposed emails written by him with racist, misogynistic and homophobic terms. Some of them even quoting NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The league even recently began looking into possible punishment for Jon Gruden after discovering the content of the 2011 messages, in which he also spoke of NFL Players Association director DeMaurice Smith.

Reports from New York Times and The Wall Street Journal also revealed that the head coach also made these comments while working for ESPN as an analyst. Among the speeches were content about the emergence of women in NFL refereeing, an openly gay player being drafted – in reference to Michael Sam, gay player chosen by Los Angeles Rams in 2014 – and tolerance of protests during the American national anthem , stating that players should be fired, according to emails analyzed from 2009 to 2017.

Gruden’s messages were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, other officials and influential people in football as he worked for an analyst during “Monday Night Football.” The HC even went so far as to comment that he had gone too far, but that he didn’t have “a blade of racism” in him.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter sources, Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s premises a few hours after all the content was revealed to meet with the trainer. And, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the coach even made an official statement apologizing for his attitude.

“I resigned as head coach of Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and I don’t want to be a distraction. Thanks to all Raider Nation players, coaches, employees and fans. I am really sorry. I never intended to hurt anyone.”

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is expected to replace Jon Gruden as the team’s interim HC, according to ESPN US journalist Suzy Kolber.

Jon Gruden, 58, was in his fourth season of a ten-year contract signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

*Updated October 11 at 11:10 pm.

(Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)