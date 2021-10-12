The Spending Ceiling was a deep blow to SUS and the right to health

The 1988 Constitution made health a universal right and a duty of the Brazilian State. Since then, there has been a significant expansion of the population’s access to health, with an increase from 55% to 76.2% of the proportion of people who consulted doctors between 2003 and 2019. However, more than three decades after the country’s redemocratization, it is still there are (increasingly) obstacles to the construction of a public and universal health system.

At least two reasons can be listed as obstacles in the construction of the Universal Health System. First, health was established as a universal right without a consensus on how it would be financed. Thus, there is a permanent tension between the need to contain expenses and the construction of universality. Second, private medicine was never repealed or discouraged. Thus, the weakened financing of public health was accompanied by two constants: on the one hand, several government measures acted as obstacles to the construction of the SUS, on the other, there were persistent government incentives to the private health sector.

Despite constituting a universal right, Brazil still lacks a robust public health system capable of serving the entire population. Advocates of reducing public spending on health argue that “Brazil is among the countries that have the highest total expenditure on health in the world.” However, it is important to clarify that despite the high total expenditure, data from the World Health Organization show that public spending on financing the health system is much lower compared to countries that also have a public health system. Brazil’s high total expenditure on health is, to a large extent, the result of high spending on private health – rather than the strengthening of the SUS.

Due to the insufficiency of SUS financing, the space for the private supply of health goods and services is expanded. In fact, IBGE surveys indicate the growing commodification of health services in Brazil. While public spending on health rose from 3.6% of GDP in 2010 to 3.9% in 2017, household spending grew more significantly, from 4.4% to 5.4%, respectively. The reduction in the participation of the State in public health is also reflected in the weight of health expenses in the family budget, which went from 7.2% in 2002-2003 to 8.6% in 2017-2018.[1]

The institution of the Spending Ceiling (EC 95/2016) was a profound blow to the already fragile right to health, as it impedes the real growth of government spending for up to twenty years. On health, the effect is strong, as the Spending Ceiling decouples health spending from progressive percentages of government revenue, so that the amount allocated to SUS financing will not accompany the growth of the product and income, nor the transformations demographics. The measure, in addition to affecting public health financing, clearly encourages private health consumption.

The Spending Ceiling on SUS resources is even more unfair if we consider the immense socioeconomic inequalities in Brazil. In 2019, while 86.8% of people who earned more than five minimum wages had some health plan, economically vulnerable people were the most dependent on SUS. Considering household income per capita, 95% of people with an income of up to ¼ of the minimum wage depended on SUS for hospitalization in 2019. Among those with an income greater than ¼ and less than ½ the minimum wage, 89.8% were hospitalized through the SUS, while only 6.8% of people with income above 5 minimum wages used the SUS in the last hospitalization. The disparities remain when making regional cuts: the highest proportions of people who had a health plan were from the Southeast (37.5%) and South (32.8%) regions, while the Northeast (77.8%) and North (76.2%) recorded the highest proportions of people hospitalized in SUS hospitals.[2]

The current health crisis aggravates the entire scenario described above. The SUS is a centerpiece in the fight against the pandemic, and essential for the vaccination process. Although the consumption of private healthcare is significant, the SUS is the main source of access to healthcare for a large part of the population. Especially amidst the high unemployment scenario, the weakening of the SUS is even more problematic, since what determines access to private healthcare is the individual disposable income.

The reasons why the Spending Ceiling should be revoked go beyond the health issue, and the pandemic crisis only reinforces its unfair nature. In addition to the obstacles imposed on the recovery of economic activity, the Ceiling makes the necessary public investments in health unfeasible. While the fiscal austerity agenda begins to be questioned in the international debate, we remain prisoners of anachronistic economic principles, which aggravate our social problems and destroy our social cohesion. The SUS was an important achievement of the 1988 Constitution, and the pandemic crisis should reinforce our perception of the importance of having a public health service of quality and universal reach.

[1] Health Satellite Account (IBGE 2019); Household Budget Survey (IBGE 2019).

[2] National Health Survey 2019 (IBGE 2020)

