They arrived! Amazfit launches GTS 3, GTR 3 and GT3 Pro models; see the prices

After dozens of rumors and leaks regarding Amazfit's new generation of smart watches, the brand finally introduced the GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro to the public, models that come with interesting advances and tools focused on tracking training and training data. including support for Apple Health, Google Fit, and Strava apps.





07 Oct



01 Oct

In addition to advances in hardware, there is also something new in all three models: the ZeppOS operating system. The firmware brings with it some extra features focused on customizing the watch — like 150 watchface templates and Always On Display mode — and tools aimed at monitoring the user’s health. Because it belongs to Xiaomi, we find some functions that are also present in other accessories from the company, such as PAI mode — which is also available on Mi Bands 5 and 6 — and continuous sleep monitoring from the heart rate sensor.

GTR 3 Pro

The GTR 3 Pro is Amazfit’s newest flagship for smart watch follow-up arriving with welcome news and improvements compared to its predecessor, being equipped with a 1.45 inch AMOLED screen, 331 ppi and rate of proportion of 70.6%, surpassed only by the GTS 3 model. Confirming the various previous leaks, the Pro variant has a circular design very similar to what we found on the Galaxy Watch 4, although Xiaomi’s model brings some aesthetic changes, such as more visible side buttons, for example.





As a differential, the GTR 3 Pro offers Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa support — allowing voice controls — and 2.3 GB of internal storage, as well as a battery that lasts for 12 days.

GTR 3

Like its more powerful sibling, the GTR 3 also sports a rounded look and few edges, featuring a slightly curved 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and HD resolution with 326 ppi, allowing a good view of the content being displayed on the display. clock. Its body has aluminum alloy construction that provides a lighter weight and greater durability of the material. On the right side are two buttons positioned vertically that can be used to activate the screen or navigate some device settings.





Its differential is in charge of the 450mAh battery capable of providing a useful life of up to 21 days, a number informed by the manufacturer and which may vary according to the usage profile. Like the other models, the GTS 3 also shares the same operating system, bringing ZeppOS as firmware.

GTS 3

This model features a rectangular design with a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen and UltraHD resolution with 341 ppi, featuring a display-to-body ratio of approximately 72.4%, indicating an excellent frontal use by the manufacturer in this version.





Availability and price

Both the GTR 3 and GTS 3 models had their availability started this Monday (11) and cost US$ 179.99 (~ R$ 995) and US$ 149.99 (~ R$ 830), respectively. The GTS 3 Pro version, however, comes with a much higher suggested price, being US$ 230, something around R$ 1,275 in direct conversion and without adding taxes. All of them will be marketed in the United States and Europe, including countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

