Thiago Maia reveals the difference between Renato and Rogério backstage at Flamengo, which left a ‘friendlier’ atmosphere

Volante Thiago Maia, from Flamengo, gave details about the differences between coaches Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho. In an interview with SBT, the player stated that the atmosphere at the club was ‘friendly between the players and Renato’

One of the most ‘turbulent’ moments of the Flamengo in the season it coincided with the resignation of Rogério Ceni. Since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, however, the team returned to packaging in 2021, and placed itself as one of the main competitors for the big titles.

In an interview with SBT, Thiago Maia revealed the difference between the coaches in what does not appear to the general public: the backstage at the Vulture’s Nest.

“Renato is a very communicative guy. A guy who listens a lot to the player. If the player comes to him and says he is tired, he takes a hold. Or if you’re feeling something…Rogério also talked to us a lot, but there was this thing of ‘you have to play, you have to play. I need you’. And they are different game philosophies”, said Maia.

“Rogério was more serious, as he always was. As a player and as a coach. Renato plays with us more. It became a little friendlier between the players and Renato”.

Renato Gaúcho has 22 games since taking charge of Flamengo, with 17 wins, three draws and only two defeats.

The coach will compete in November for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees, and will try to restore the club to the highest place in America.

Even with the great focus on international competition, Rubro-Negro still disputes two other heavyweight cups at home. Semi-finalist of Brazil’s Cup, the Gávea team will face the Athletic-PR for a vacancy in the decision.

In addition to the main knockout in the country, Flamengo is still alive in the fight for the third of the Brazilian championship. Deputy leader, the team from Rio has 42 points, 11 less than the Atlético-MG. Rubro-Negro, however, still has two games less than Galo.