Minister of the Civil House reacted to the statements of Pastor Silas Malafaia| Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

The chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, declared that Pastor Silas Malafaia “lacks information”. According to the news site Cidade Verde, from Piauí, Ciro said that he is an “auxiliary to the president of the Republic” and that all of Bolsonaro’s determinations “will always be fulfilled”.

“I think that this pastor lacks information about our work,” declared the commander of the Casa Civil, who spends the holiday in the state where he has his political base.

The statements were made in response to the video, published on Saturday (11), in which the evangelical leader accuses Ciro Nogueira and ministers Fábio Faria (Communications) and Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government) of not working for the approval of André’s name Mendonça for the vacancy of STF minister.

In the video, published on social networks, Malafaia demanded from the three of them an explicit support for the nomination of Mendonça, made by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Ministers Ciro Nogueira, Fábio Faria and Flávia Arruda, who are politicians and ministers at the Palace, are obliged to defend the nomination of President Bolsonaro. They are obliged to work in favor of André Mendonça. Don’t you want to? Get out of there! You can’t be there! there in that place,” said the pastor, who is an ally of the President of the Republic.