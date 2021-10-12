Tiago Leifert comments on Tadeu Schmidt running the BBB







Tiago Leifert celebrates the choice of Tadeu Schmidt for ‘BBB’ Photo: João Cotta/Globo | Reproduction Instagram/@tadeuschmidt / Estadão

This Monday morning, 11th, Tiago Leifert published on his social network about the choice of Tadeu Schmidt to lead Big Brother Brasil 22. The announcement was made on Sunday night, during the Fantastic.

In Instagram stories, the journalist praised his colleague and wished him good luck. “Dear Tadeu Schmidt is the ideal choice for the BBB: smart, experienced and humorous. Congratulations and good luck, Thaddeus. As a viewer of BBB, I’m really glad it’s you!” he said.

In the next publication, Leifert placed a photo of Schmidt in front of the reality logo and wrote: “Don’t let them pop up, Tadeu. Go with everything!”, he joked.





Tiago Leifert posts a message to Tadeu Schmidt in Instagram stories Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @tiagoleifert / Estadão

Boninho, director of the attraction, also used his networks to send a loving message to the journalist.

“The BBB 22 is officially starting with our dear Tadeu Schmidt who will pilot this crazy spaceship by Pedro Bial and set fire to my partner Tiago Leifert’s playground, please report immediately to our commander Rodrigo Dourado. Our team and dummies are waiting for you open arms. Let’s take this peek together,” wrote Boninho.