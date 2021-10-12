Tiago’s team pronounces on the pawn’s aggressiveness

Recently, a 2013 video that shows James Piquilo in a frame of the program “Domingo Legal”, by SBT. In the images, the singer, who is confined to the reality series “A Fazenda 13”, on RecordTV, appears irritated and even aggressive.

The artist’s team spoke and stated that this was precisely the aim of the painting. “In the video, we clearly see Tiago in a vulnerable situation where he is repeatedly teased and his patience is put to the test. In several parts of the video, Tiago is uncomfortable and emotionally shaken by the whole situation that surrounds him. At a certain moment, completely taken by nervousness, Tiago ends up going after the actor who fulfills the role of the character with excellence, which is to provoke him as much as possible, until announcing that it is a joke on a TV show”.

“We want to reaffirm that Tiago is a calm, tolerant person, who values ​​the good relationship and respect, as well as being able to follow 24 hours a day within the reality show A Fazenda,” the statement said.

PENILE SURGERY

In a chat with pedestrians, Tiago Piquilo was asked about the penile surgery he underwent. According to the singer, he did not want to give an interview to talk about the surgery because “he knew that the internet would already make ‘noise’ by itself, understanding the controversy of the subject.”

According to him, Tiago would only talk about it seriously, accompanied by a doctor and on a program where he could sing his music.

