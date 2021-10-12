Timothée Chalamet is asked about rape charges against Armie Hammer; see answer

In 2017, the legion of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ fans took over the world and Timothée Chalamet, as well as his co-star Armie Hammer, became a symbol of pop culture. The success of the highly acclaimed production has followed the duo since then, and negotiations for a sequel to Elio and Oliver’s novel even gained traction in Hollywood. However, Hammer’s popularity among fans of the plot was no match for the controversy the actor became involved in in early 2021.

If you don’t remember, the ‘Rebecca’ and ‘Agents of UNCLE’ star was publicly accused of rape, abuse and cannibalism by a woman named Effie. The young woman said she was raped and beaten for four hours in 2017 and also reported having suffered psychological and physical torture at the hands of the actor.

So far, co-star Timothée Chalamet has not commented on the matter. However, in an interview with Time Magazine, released this Monday (11), the interpreter of chocolatier Willy Wonka finally broke the silence.

When asked by editor Sam Lansky about the rape charge his former co-star is facing, Hollywood’s newest darling responded reluctantly, which did not go unnoticed by the international media. “I fully understand why you are asking this, but it is a question worth having a broader conversation and I don’t want to give you a partial answer”, declared the star, who, in the sequence, chose not to dwell on the subject, focusing the comments on his new works, the features ‘Duna’ and ‘The French Dispatch’.

remember the case

Since early 2021, Armie Hammer has been accused of rape, abuse and cannibalism. In some alleged text messages from Armie, posted on social media by Effie herself, he would have made it clear that he wanted to “drink the blood” of one of the victims.

From there, new reports started popping up on the web, all surrounded by sordid details from the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star. The repercussion made his ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, expose details of painful situations to which she would have been subjected during her relationship with the actor, such as when he would have mutilated her body, in the region close to the vagina.

With the controversy, even Hammer’s ex-wife, actress Elizabeth Chambers, took a stand in favor of the victims and said she was “devastated” by the shocking reports, which had many consequences.

Despite denying the charges, Hammer eventually decided to seek treatment. After a turbulent period in the Cayman Islands, the actor left the scene on May 29 to be admitted to a clinic because of his problems with alcohol, drugs and sex. Information is from Vanity Fair magazine.