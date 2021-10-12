Timothée Chalamet reveals that he was advised not to make superhero movies

Fala would have been advice from one of the actor’s “heroes”

After reaching stardom with her role in call me by your name, Timothee Chalamet has been considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. As a result, the actor is taking on prominent roles in big-budget films, in the case of Dune, one of the biggest productions he will star. Despite this, the young artist seems to have no plans to join the universe of superheroes, having stated that he was advised to refuse roles in these productions.

In an interview with the magazine Team, Chalamet he said that one of his heroes, whom he would not name, gave him some advice when they first met, specifically mentioning superhero productions. He told:

“One of my heroes – I can’t tell who or he’s going to finish me off – he put his arm around me the first night we met and mine gave me some advice. No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Despite the revelation, the actor’s position on these productions was quite different before. In 2018, he was questioned by the Variety about the possibility of working in the batman alongside Robert Pattinson, to which he replied that he would have no problems with these universes. In the same year, Chalamet he said he took part in auditions for the role of Spider man, before Tom Holland be chosen to live Peter Parker:

“I took the reading twice and came out sweating in complete panic. I called my agent, Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I’ve thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and do the reading again,’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman she had scared everyone when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.”

Dune, the actor’s next big release, is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who recently criticized the films from Marvel for being very similar. The production will hit theaters on the day October 21st.

