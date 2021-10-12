Timothée Chalamet was advised not to work on superhero films

In a recent interview with the American website Variety, the star Timothee Chalamet (Dune) revealed that he received advice from a friend not to work on superhero movies.

“One of my heroes – I can’t say who, or he would kick my ass – put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice. No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

It’s worth remembering that before Robert Pattinson was cast as the new Batman, Chalamet was involved in rumors that he would be the next Batman.

Dune arrives in Brazilian cinemas on October 21, and will be available in the national catalog of HBO Max in November. Directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The journey of a mythical and emotionally charged hero, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born to a great destination beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future. and its people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict for the exclusive supply of the most precious resource on the planet – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can overcome their fear will survive.

The cast has Timothee Chalamet like Paul Atreides, Zendaya like Chani, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson like Lady Jessica Atreides, stellan skarsgard like Baron Harkonnen, Dave Baptist like Harkonnen’s monstrous nephew, Rabban, Javier Bardem like Stilgar, Jason Momoa like Duncan Idaho, and Josh Brolin like Gurney Halleck.