Tite points out the reason that may be hindering Neymar in Brazil

After Brazil drew against Colombia, Tite was asked about Neymar’s performance on the field. Assessing that the shirt 10 did not have a bad game, the coach emphasized his confidence in the attacker. However, as the charges around the athlete are increasing more and more, the pressure for goals and effective plays may be hindering the ace.

“We had an important collective participation in an important game, with Neymar well, as well as at a good team level. Perhaps the expectations upon him are that he makes exceptionalities all the time and all the time he makes a difference. He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, exceptionally. And not commonly”, he said.

“Neymar is indeed a different player, we know this condition. It was also very well marked, sometimes the marking on top of it was doubled, in a general context“, he completed.

Tite also said that his work ahead of Brazil, criticized by fans and journalists, also has positive reviews. Testing new players on the team, the coach seeks to find the ideal formation before the start of the 2022 World Cup.

“What I can say is that we are in a phase, in stages, building a classification, building a team. We have young athletes and this understanding… Now, countering and this pretension of him (journalist) to speak… maybe some many others I represent, the Brazilian team represents, this model represents. Those I don’t represent, I understand. Say “the crowd”? In a little while it gets a little pretentious. There are many others who approach us and who understand the internship process, training, of young athletes who came from the Olympic team and are asserting themselves. There are phases, stages, whether some are understood or not, others are understood or not”, expressed.

