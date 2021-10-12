“To be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland”, says Archbishop of Aparecida

Dom Orlando Brandes, Archbishop of Aparecida (SP), said this Tuesday (12), during the 9:00 am Mass, the main one of the day at the sanctuary, that “to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland”.

“To be a beloved homeland, be a homeland without hate. To be a beloved homeland, a republic without lies and without fake news. Beloved homeland without corruption. And a homeland loved with brotherhood. All brothers building the great Brazilian family”, said the religious during the sermon held this Tuesday, the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida.

“Beloved Motherland” is the slogan used in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which is in favor of arming the population. Dom Orlando did not quote him in his sermon.

In addition, she also lamented the more than 600,000 deaths caused by Covid, defended the vaccine and science: “Mother Aparecida, thank you very much because in the pandemic you were a comforter, counselor, teacher, companion and guide of the Brazilian people who today thank you for heart because it vaccine yes, science yes and Nossa Senhora Aparecida together saving the Brazilian people”.

The ministers of Citizenship, João Roma, and Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, followed the ceremony held in the city located in the interior of São Paulo.

Asked if the sermon was a message for Bolsonaro, the priest said that it was a message “for all Brazilians”. “We respect the authorities even if we disagree and we speak with church doctrine. We are breaking the alliance with hate and corruption and to confirm our Republic and democracy”, he affirmed.

