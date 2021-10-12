‘To be a beloved homeland, you cannot be an armed homeland’, says Archbishop of Aparecida in a sermon on the Day of Our Lady | Patron Saint’s Party 2021

The Archbishop of Aparecida (SP), Dom Orlando Brandes, said this Tuesday (12) that “to be a beloved homeland, you cannot be an armed homeland” during the 9:00 am mass, the main one of the day at the sanctuary.

“To be a beloved homeland, be a homeland without hate. To be a beloved homeland, a republic without lies and without fake news. A homeland loved without corruption. And a homeland loved with fraternity. All brothers building the great Brazilian family,” said the religious during the sermon (see video above.)

Brandes did not quote Jair Bolsonaro, but the president is in favor of the population’s arms and is investigated in an inquiry into the dissemination of false information that is being processed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Bolsonaro calls anyone who says he has to buy beans an idiot: ‘everyone has to buy a rifle’

In the sermon, Brandes lamented the more than 600,000 deaths by Covid and defended the vaccine and science – throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro defended drugs that were proven to be ineffective against the disease and questioned the effectiveness of vaccines.

“Mother Aparecida, thank you very much because in the pandemic you were a comforter, adviser, teacher, companion and guide of the Brazilian people who today thank you with all my heart because yes, science yes and Nossa Senhora Aparecida together saving the Brazilian people”.

The ministers of Citizenship, João Roma, and of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, accompanied the ceremony.

Brandes also mentioned hunger, recalling the case of Brazilians who look for scraps of meat on bones to feed. And asked for union.

I want to ask each one of us to embrace Brazil. Embrace our people. Starting with the most original people, let’s embrace our Indians, the first people of this land. Let’s embrace the blacks, who soon came to be part of this land. Let’s embrace the Europeans who arrived here.

In 2020, Dom Orlando Brandes criticized the return of impunity and also the burnings in biomes such as the Amazon and Pantanal.

As early as 2019, the sermon criticized the “dragon of traditionalism” and said that the “right is violent and unjust”.