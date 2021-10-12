Tobacco was used by humans for at least 12,000 years, study suggests

The tobacco plant shaped mankind’s fate. Today, the substance is used and abused by a billion people around the world.

It’s a habit that dates back to the Stone Age, new research shows.

Charred seeds found in an old fireplace used by hunter-gatherers in what is now Utah suggest that humans used tobacco more than 12,000 years ago—nine thousand years earlier than what had been documented earlier and long before agriculture took root in the Americas.

“Tobacco has undoubtedly had more impact on global patterns in history than any other psychoactive substance, but the depth of its cultural ties has been widely debated,” the study noted.

The fireplace at the Wishbone site in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert was discovered in 2015 during routine archaeological research, said Daron Duke, director and COO of Far Western Anthropological Research Group, Inc.

It was a “small black patch on the mud flats of the Great Salt Lake desert,” said Duke, the lead author of a study of the tobacco discovery published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

Duke and his colleagues excavated the site, which was surrounded by stone and bone artifacts — some of which were exposed by the wind.

The team botanist noticed the seeds as soon as they returned to the laboratory. They were too small for scientists to be able to pinpoint an exact date, but three carbon samples from the fireplace indicated that Stone Age humans lit the fire approximately 12,300 years ago.

Back then, the desert would have been a wetland and a major attraction for wildlife and these early settlers. Obsidian spear points found in the fireplace suggest that people traveled great distances and hunted large animals.

Nicotine comes from the tobacco plant, which is native to the Americas and was used by indigenous people for its psychoactive properties long before European settlers arrived and took the practice back to Europe.

seeds

The team ruled out the possibility that the seeds had ended up in the oven by natural means, either through the stomach contents of ducks and other waterfowl whose bones were found there or as a result of using the tobacco plant as a fuel.

Duke said both scenarios were unlikely.

Tobacco plants are toxic and are not consumed by birds or other animals, he explained. Also, tobacco does not grow in wet areas, so it must have been brought in from elsewhere. It also lacks woody fabric to generate a decent fire.

Tobacco seeds do not contain nicotine, but their presence suggests that people were manipulating parts of the plant that have an intoxicating effect — such as the loose leaves and stems.

Perhaps, the study authors suggested, the tobacco was chewed or sucked into a pound (packs of vegetable fiber) and people spat the seeds into the fire. The pounds have been found in caves in the region, including one just 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) north of the fireplace.

It is also possible that the tobacco was smoked. Prior to this discovery, nicotine residues in pipes suggested that the first tobacco users lived in North America about three thousand years ago.

The study results indicate that tobacco was used by humans for thousands of years before it was domesticated. It was likely that humans were “playing with plants” that served them well for millennia before agriculture began, Duke said.

“From my point of view, [os intoxicantes] they are a necessity of life. People drink these things—think of your morning cup of coffee. Why shouldn’t people back then have done this?”

Translated text. Read the original here.