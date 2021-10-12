Top hat FC 2021: check out 10 technical tips for the #26 round of the fantasy game | tips

The intern here saw that the weekend was one of many hits from the top guys. So, let’s enjoy the momentum and improve the team’s lineup for round #26, this midweek. To assist in this quest to achieve a high score, we have separated here two technical tips per position. Just don’t forget that this time the market closes on Tuesday (12), at 18:30 (GMT). You won’t miss the deadline, huh!
In theory, teams like Bragantino, Internacional and Flamengo have the most inviting matches of the round. All play at home against teams that are worse positioned in the table. Paulistas receive Atlético-GO. The Colorados have América-MG as their opponent in Beira-Rio. At Maracanã, Rubro-Negro will face Juventude. Some options of these clubs mentioned are very interesting.
Everson (Atlético-MG) – C$ 11.93
- Won the SG in half of the 24 games he played
- He has only conceded 16 goals and has 58 saves
Adversary: Santos, in Mineirão
Tiago Volpi (São Paulo) – C$14.92
- He has 65 defenses and has already won the SG seven times
- It is part of the third best defense at home and faces a team with the worst campaign away
Adversary: Ceará, in Morumbi
Victor Cuesta (International) – C$7.98
- Won SG in nine out of 22 games
- Despite being a defender, he already has three assists in Serie A this year
Adversary: América-MG, in Beira-Rio
João Victor (Corinthians) – C$ 7.79
- Defender with the most tackles in the Brazilian: 51
- Little offender, committed only 12 infractions in 23 games
Adversary: Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena
Matheuzinho (Flemish) – C$8.27
- It adds up 44 trips in 18 matches
- Has two assists in Brasileirão
Adversary: Youth in Maracanã
Aderlan (Bragantino) – C$ 12.65
- Average greater than three trips per game
- Offensive full-back, has two goals and three assists
Adversary: Atlético-GO in Nabizão
Lucas Crispim (Fortaleza) – C$7.94
- He is one of the assistance leaders at Cartola FC 2021, with seven
- Has 32 submissions and 37 fouls in 21 games
Adversary: Grêmio, in Castelão
Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) – C$ 14.79
- Has five goals and three assists at Cartola FC
- It comes with an average of 5.37 points in the season
Adversary: Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova
Pedro (Flemish) – C$ 12.68
- Has six goals and two assists in 20 matches
- Average of 4.30 points, even being a reserve on many occasions and having few minutes
Adversary: Youth in Maracanã
Yuri Alberto (International) – C$ 10.24
- One of the Brazilian’s top scorers, is already being called Mister Hat-Trick
- Averaging 5.10 points, and 39 non-goal finishes
Adversary: America-MG, in Beira-Rio
Tuesday, 10/12
Bragantino x Atlético-GO
Bahia x Palmeiras
Wednesday, 10/13
Flemish x Youth
Atlético-MG x Santos
Chapecoense x Athletico-PR
Fortaleza x Guild
Corinthians x Fluminense
International x America-MG
Thursday 14|10
São Paulo x Ceará
Cuiabá x Sport