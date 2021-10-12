Toquinho posted a photo of his grandson and took an inverted ex-daughter-in-law: ‘They haven’t been looking for years’ | gossip from the famous

Disclosure Toquinho takes her grandson’s godmother inverted; musician would be absent in the child’s life

An attempt by musician Toquinho to pay homage to his son, Pedro Pecci, did not end well. This is because the shared photo of the son had his grandson, little João Pedro, whom, according to the singer’s former daughter-in-law, he doesn’t help or care.

The photo was shared last Monday (11), when Pedro turned 37 years old. “My son, Pedro, who would have his birthday today, carrying João Pedro, my grandson. Congratulations, Pedro, and may our lives be illuminated by the lights of peace and harmony. I love you,” wrote Toquinho in the caption.

However, Marcela Guzzo, who is the 4-year-old’s godmother, went to social media to say that both of them haven’t been looking for the child for 2 years and that Toquinho shouldn’t use photos of the child in their social media.

“Wow, Toquinho, I really wanted to comment on your photo, but it’s blocked. Your grandson, who you and your son have been looking for for over two years, is beautiful. You’d love to enjoy every moment, every discovery. Who knows, with this post, you can wake up and enjoy him. Because he is a prince, a gift from God in our lives,” said the former daughter-in-law on the social network.

After the repercussion of the post, Marcela took a stand stating that she didn’t wish anyone harm and that the one who loses out in this story is not the little one.

“My godson is a little angel in our lives. But it’s not nice to use the image of the grandson, which he doesn’t care about or help. I hope, from my heart, that they change, because there’s nothing better than being loved by his father and grandparents. Who knows, with this post, all this will change for the better?”, he explained.

João Pedro is the son of Pedro and Karol Portillo, who are divorced. Karol came to the networks to talk to followers about the subject. She reaffirmed that it is true that she raises her child alone.

“Guys, everyone is sending me a message about this. It was just an outburst that João’s godmother did. I didn’t expect such repercussions, I’m not one to comment on these matters, but she only spoke the truth. Unfortunately, everything is true. Like all my people. close friends know, I’ve always been raising my son alone, the lack, in every way, of the paternal family is nothing new. May God enlighten each one’s heart.”