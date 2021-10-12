Torcida do Cruzeiro sells out tickets for the match against Botafogo this Tuesday at Independência – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



Cruzeiro fans sold out all their tickets for the match against Botafogo, this Tuesday (12), at Independência, for the Brazilian Series B Championship. Raposa will try to score its third straight victory in the competition.

Only the lower ring of Independência were offered for sale, due to sanitary regulations to prevent the dissemination of covid-19. As a result, around 6,000 people from Cruzeiro are expected in Horto.

Cruzeiro fans should be careful, as the gates of Independência will be closed one hour before the match, at 8:30 pm, as instructed by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH). Fans arriving after hours, even with the ticket being presented, will not be able to follow the match.

SUBWAY

According to the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU-BH), only the Horto station will be open until 23:59 to serve the audience of the Cruzeiro e Botafogo game

Although the subway’s opening hours are extended by one hour, ticket offices will be closed. Therefore, CBTU-BH asks users to purchase return tickets in advance.

*With Samuel Venâncio