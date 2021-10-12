Toyota Corolla Cross gets more expensive and reaches BRL 197,000







Corolla Cross was up to R$ 4,800 more expensive Photo: Toyota/Disclosure

The Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross just got more expensive in September. The Japanese automaker readjusted the prices of all versions of the midsize sedan and SUV. With increases reaching R$ 4,800 in top-of-the-line versions, the two models did not undergo aesthetic changes or in the list of standard equipment, and can already be found with the new prices on the configurator on Toyota’s website.

In the case of the sedan, the entry-level GLi version repeated the September price increase, and was the one that rose the least. Equipped with the 2.0 aspirated engine of 177 hp and 209 Nm of torque, the version now costs R$ 132,890, a new increase of R$ 3,200 in relation to the previous month. In all versions with the 2.0 engine, the exchange is always a CVT-type automatic that simulates 10 gears.

Then, the XEi version was R$ 3,500 more expensive, and now it costs R$ 142,190. Just above, the top-of-the-line Altis Premium version starts at R$166,190, while the sporty GR-S costs R$167,390, exactly R$4,100 more. Closing the Corolla line, the hybrid versions were the ones that rose the most. The Altis Hybrid rose R$4,000, and part of R$166,190, while the Altis Hybrid Premium rose R$4,300, and reached R$174,990.





Toyota Corolla Photo: Toyota / Disclosure

The hybrid variants come with the 1.8 engine with 101 hp and 142 Nm, which works together with a 72 hp electric motor. The combined power is 122 hp, and the model is also equipped with a CVT transmission. The hybrid system is also used by the SUV Corolla Cross in the XRV, XRX and Special Edition versions.

In the case of Corolla Cross, the raises were even bigger. Repeating the mechanical set of the Corolla sedan, the entry-level XR version equipped with the 177 hp 2.0 aspirated engine now starts at R$ 150,290, an increase of R$ 3,700 in relation to last month’s prices. Just above, the intermediate XRE rose R$3,900, and reached R$160,990.

Among the hybrid versions, the XRV Hybrid started to cost R$185,790, an increase of R$4,600. Then, the top-of-the-line XRX Hybrid underwent a R$ 4,800 readjustment, and now it sells for R$ 193,390. Closing the Corolla Cross line, the Special Edition limited edition also rose R$ 4,800, and costs R$ 197,490. Check out below how much each version of the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross line costs, without the options:

Corolla GLi 2.0 Flex – R$ 132,890

Corolla XEi 2.0 Flex – R$ 142,190

Corolla Altis Premium 2.0 – R$ 166,190

Corolla GR-S 2.0 – R$167,390

Corolla Altis Hybrid – R$ 166,190

Corolla Altis Hybrid Premium – R$ 174,990

Corolla Cross XR 2.0 Flex – R$ 150,290

Corolla Cross XRE 2.0 Flex – R$ 160,990

Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid – R$ 185,790

Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid – R$193,390

Corolla Cross Special Edition Hybrid – R$ 197,490