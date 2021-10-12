Toyota Mirai sets record by running 1,360 km without “refueling”

The Toyota Mirai has just entered the Guinness Book, which records world records, having run no less than 1,360 km without refueling. It is worth remembering that the model does not use a combustion engine, but electric propulsion: instead of batteries, electricity is generated by a chemical reaction based on hydrogen gas.

The record-breaking occurred in the state of California, in the United States, and the Toyota Mirai took two days to complete the course. The vehicle left Gardena and traveled 761 kilometers to San Isidro on the Pacific Coast Highway, passing through the tourist cities of Santa Monica and Malibu.

On the second day, the vehicle returned to Gardena, but followed another wheel: the 598-kilometer itinerary crossed the entire highway that connects San Diego to Los Angeles. At the end of the journey, Guinness technicians attested that the Toyota Mirai was not refueled and confirmed that the record had been broken.

Toyota Mirai new record

During the breaking of the record, the Toyota Mirai consumed 5.65 kilos of hydrogen and did not emit any type of pollutant gas: only water vapor came out of the exhaust. According to Toyota, a car with a combustion engine would have expelled approximately 301 kilos of CO2 into the atmosphere when traveling the same route.

The new world record for the Toyota Mirai was set between the last 23rd and 24th of August. However, it was not the first time that the model had covered great distances without refueling: in May 2021, it had already completed a route of 1,003 kilometers in France.

hydrogen cars

Instead of plug-in refills, vehicles with technology similar to the Toyota Mirai need pressurized hydrogen. This is a procedure similar to refueling vehicles by combustion: the difference is that hydrogen is much more complicated to handle than liquid fuels.

Another difficulty is the scarcity of recharge points, even in developed countries. Therefore, it is essential that hydrogen powered vehicles offer a long range while the charging infrastructure is not fully installed.

Hydrogen powered car is possible and sustainable alternative: Boris Feldman explains!