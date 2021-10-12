Tropical Cyclone Pass Leaves at Least 9 Dead in Philippines | World

A tropical cyclone hit the Philippines on Monday night (11) and left at least nine dead and 11 missing.

Floods and landslides were caused by heavy rains from tropical cyclone Kompasu. With winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, the cyclone absorbed the remains of a previous one before reaching the Philippines. Almost 1,600 people were evacuated.

Regional units reported four people killed in landslides in Benguet province, in the north of the country, and five more killed in floods in Palawan, an island province in the southwest.

Authorities were conducting search and rescue operations for 11 people who had disappeared, mainly after landslides.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, is hit by about 20 storms or typhoons annually, bringing heavy rains that trigger deadly landslides.

President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government’s response to the disaster, said his spokesman, Harry Roque, on Tuesday (12).

A rescue team is operating at the site while power and water restoration and road cleaning were underway, he added.