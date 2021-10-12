Turma da Mônica – Lessons trailer and release date

In the mood of Children’s Day, the Paris Movies revealed the first trailer of the long awaited Monica’s Gang – Lessons. In the preview, the group is separated from schools and comes up with a plan to meet again.

The sequel also won an unprecedented poster:

In lessons, each character will face a challenge from childhood to pre-adolescence, and Dona da Rua’s will be to start in a new school, make new friends and not find the crowd in classes every day. Magali (Laura Rauseo) will have to learn that preparing food can also be fun, and Cascão (Gabriel Moreira) will come face to face with the biggest fear of his life: water.

In the cast are also Monica Iozzi, Paulo Vilhena, Fafa Rennó, Luiz Pacini, in addition to the guest appearances of Malu Mader and Isabelle Drummond. The direction of the film is Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Ties).

Monica’s Gang – Lessons has a premiere scheduled for December 30th at the movies.

