Two 17-year-olds arrested for killing 14 kangaroos in Australia

SYDNEY — Australian police on Monday arrested two 17-year-olds accused of killing 14 kangaroos in Batemans Bay, Sydney, New South Wales. Local residents found the animals killed on two roads on Saturday when an investigation into the case.

According to police, the animals died after being run over on Friday night. Authorities gave no further information about the case. The identity of the detainees and the motive for the crime were not disclosed.

According to the BBC news agency, they were accused of recklessly beating and killing an animal and are expected to appear in court next month. Local law provides that anyone convicted of cruelty to animals faces up to five years in prison and must pay a fine of $22,000.

Two baby kangaroos were among the dead group. A third injured person was found by a resident. Wires, which works to protect wild animals in Australia, said the survivor is in its care. He was nicknamed Hope (“hope” in English).