UFC Hall of Fame Chuck Liddell Arrested on Domestic Violence – 10/11/2021

Former light heavyweight champion (93 kg) and member of the UFC Hall of Fame, Chuck Liddell was arrested this Monday morning (11), in Los Angeles (USA), accused of domestic violence. The information was released on the ‘TMZ Sports’ website.

According to the website, police were called to the former fighter’s home and, upon arrival, determined that the alleged victim was Liddell’s wife, Heidi Northcott, who had not required medical attention. The two would have had a verbal argument that turned physical.

Liddell was then taken to prison and his bail was set at $20,000 (about R$110,000). The 51-year-old veteran has been married to Heidi Northcott for more than a decade and the couple have two children.

Liddell’s arrest comes less than a month after another important name in UFC history ran into trouble with the law. Jon Jones – as well as Liddell, former champion of the light heavyweight division and member of the Ultimate Hall of Fame – was arrested last September 24 in Las Vegas (USA), also accused of practicing domestic violence against his wife .

One of the UFC’s top stars at the height of his career, Chuck Liddell reigned in the light heavyweight division between 2005 and 2007. The former champion, known by the nickname ‘The Ice Man’, was inducted into the Ultimate Hall of Fame in 2009.