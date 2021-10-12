UK – Metroid Dread has the best release in franchise history • Switch Brasil

Christopher Dring, head of the GamesIndustry website, started to disclose the data sales preliminary for physical media games in the UK.

Metroid Dread has only three days of sales recorded in the territory, but it has already achieved the best sales debut in the history of the franchise, surpassing the record conquered by Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Nintendo Wii) by a good numerical margin — not counting digital sales data.

Huntress Samus’ new adventure became the fifth best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch launch in the UK in 2021, behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Rise and New Pokémon Snap.

The ranking with the 10 best-selling games in the territory for the past week is expected to be released soon.

Metroid Dread is an exclusive title now available on Nintendo Switch.

