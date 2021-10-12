UN Chief Denounces Taliban’s Broken Pledges About Women and Girls | World

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday criticized the Taliban’s “unfulfilled” promises to Afghan women and girls, and urged the world to pump money into Afghanistan to prevent its economic collapse.

“I am especially concerned to see that the promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban are not being kept,” he told the press.

“I make a strong appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law.”

In Kandahar, girls are allowed into schools, but number of students dropped significantly after Taliban takeover — Photo: BULENT KILIC / AFP

Meanwhile, the Taliban are seeking international recognition and help to avert a humanitarian disaster after returning to power in Afghanistan in August after the withdrawal of US troops and after 20 years of conflict.

A delegation from the extremist group will meet on Tuesday (12) with representatives of the European Union (EU) in Doha, informed current Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Afghans have already met with representatives of the German government and a British parliamentarian, Muttaqi said at an event organized at the Center for Conflicts and Humanitarian Studies in Qatar.

“We want to have a positive relationship with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe that these balanced relations can save Afghanistan from instability,” added Muttaqi.

On Saturday and Sunday, US officials met with Taliban representatives in Qatar to talk about security and human rights in Afghanistan, the State Department said on Sunday.

changes for women

Upon taking control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the Islamic extremist group said it would not prevent women from studying or working, as was required until 2001, when the United States occupied the country.

But since taking power, the group has mandated that all women, except those in the public health sector, withdraw from work until “the security of the country” improves.

According to a BBC report, Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new dress code will be adopted for students.

Until then, students did not have to obey a dress code and universities were mixed, with men and women studying side by side.

For the new Minister of Higher Education, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, there will be no problems in ending the mixed education system because “the people are Muslims and they will accept it”.

The new government also replaced the Ministry of Women’s Affairs with the Ministry of Virtue.

The dreaded department was responsible, until the early 2000s, for sending religious police into the streets to enforce a radical interpretation of Sharia law (Islamic law). He became known, for example, for beating women accused of dressing indecently or of leaving home without a guardian.