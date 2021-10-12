Understand how the formation of the fourth farm will be

Rico Melquiades has the mission to nominate a pawn for the fourth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), tonight. The comedian, got rid of the hot seat last week, guaranteed immunity and the right to send a colleague from confinement straight to the stool in the country — Rico has already speculated to indicate at least six names —.

For the second time, Bil Araújo did well in the ‘farm’ and won the fire test. Through a vote on TikTok, the power of the red flame was chosen: The pawn with the power will have a vote with a weight of two at the time of formation of the garden.

In addition to this power, there is also the yellow flame, this will only be revealed on today’s program. Bil will choose one and hand the other to a fellow inmate.

Victor and Dynho, who were also in the dispute and lost the race, went straight to the stall and pulled Erasmo and Solange, respectively. One of the four will be pulled straight into the field. It is worth remembering that, as they are in the bay, they cannot be voted for the hot seat.

Check out the pawns that can be voted for roça

Bil Araújo

Gui Araujo

MC GUI

James Piquilo

Tati Breaks Shack

Mileide Mihaile

Dayane Mello

Valentina Francavilla

Marina Ferrai

Aline Mineiro

lary bottino

Sthe Matos