Understand how the holiday of October 12th, the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida came about | Patron Saint’s Party 2021

Do you know the origin of the October 12 holiday in Brazil? O g1 brings together explanations about the beginning of this story.

Our Lady of Aparecida had already been defined in Catholicism as the Patron Saint of Brazil in 1930, by Pope Pius XI. In 1953, the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) chose the day as being dedicated to Our Lady of Aparecida for three reasons:

for its association with the arrival of the Spaniards on the American continent, on October 12, 1492;

because in October 1717 three fishermen found the image of the Saint that would come to be known as Nossa Senhora de Aparecida in the Paraíba do Sul river;

and for being Children’s Day.

The holiday, however, came with the visit of Pope John Paul II to the Sanctuary of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, on June 30, 1980. At the time, Brazil was under a military dictatorship and the then president, General João Batista Figueiredo, sanctioned the law that declared the date as a national holiday.

The New Basilica of Aparecida was officially declared as the National Sanctuary of Aparecida in 1984 by the CNBB.

In religious syncretism, Nossa Senhora de Aparecida is associated with the orixá Oxum, as explained by Babalawo Ivanir dos Santos.

“In religious syncretism, the fact that Our Lady of Aparecida was found in a river and Oxum, in Nigeria, is a river, here in syncretism, their image was linked because of the river,” he said.

Children’s Day is older than the Patron Saint’s Day. The date, which was originally called “Children’s Feast Day”, was made official in 1924 by President Arthur Bernardes. However, the day is not a holiday.

Why ‘Aparecida do Norte’?

The informal “complement” to the official name of the municipality of São Paulo, which is called only Aparecida in honor of Santa, originated in the installation of the railway between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which passes through the city and began operations in 1877. At first, it was called the Northern Railroad.

In addition to the railway, the location “to the north” of the capital São Paulo, from where visitors departed for Rio de Janeiro, helped to reinforce the informal name of “Aparecida do Norte”.

