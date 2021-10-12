Understand how the movie fits into the Marvel timeline

The producer of eternal Nate Moore explained how the new Marvel movie fits into the timeline of Marvel movies. According to the producer, the film will tell seven thousand years of history with passages through Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Away from Home.

“It can be simultaneous [a Longe de Casa]”, explained Moore to ComicBook. “Again, they kind of operate on a different system. Although, Away From Home takes place in London, ironically. So it’s kind of an indefinite time. I don’t think…years haven’t passed, I’ll say that. Eternals takes place in multiple locations throughout history, including current London at the MCU.”

Moore estimated that 60% of the film would be set in the present and the other 40% of the running time would be spent at various points in the story.

“It’s a great cosmic movie set on Earth over seven thousand years”, said Moore. “[Os eventos de Vingadores: Ultimato] it doesn’t affect you directly, although the Eternals are quite aware of what happened in Ultimatum and with Thanos, and you kind of get to hear the opinion about what happened and why maybe they didn’t get involved. So it’s a post-Ultimatum world, but it’s not a straight line as far as the narrative is concerned.”

Created in 1976, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The film’s cast also has Angelina Jolie, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021, in Brazil.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).