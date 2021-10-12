Understand what the glycemic index is and its importance

Sugar level. Have you heard the term before? If you know what blood glucose is, then you can imagine perhaps that the glycemic index is related to carbohydrate consumption, right? If this subject interests you, then keep reading.

The glycemic index is information that tells us how much a given food has the potential to increase your blood sugar, blood sugar, compared to a base carbohydrate (usually white bread or glucose). In other words, compared to the metabolic response of the base foods, all other foods (containing carbohydrates) that exist are compared.

But why is it relevant that I have this information? Let’s understand what the glycemic index actually tells us. When we eat a food containing carbohydrate, it will be digested and after that, x amount of glucose (sugar) will be released into your bloodstream, to be used as energy by the body or stored for later use. This blood sugar is called blood glucose.

The higher the glycemic index of a food means the greater the chances that you will have a higher glycemic index after a meal, and in a short amount of time. Digestion happens faster too. In a weight-loss process, it’s not a good thing, because you quickly use the food you’ve consumed and your satiety is not very high. Making you feel hungry more often.

But calm down, you don’t need to go online and look for the glycemic index of all the foods you consume. Some details must be remembered. First, each organism reacts differently to food, glycemic index is an average of the result of a survey made with many people, where within that survey, the values ​​varied a lot. Because what counts is actually the glycemic response, that is, the response that your body and metabolism will have when digesting food. And that answer varies from person to person.

So you mean that the glycemic index is useless? Of course it will do, because with it we can know that cooking sugar has, with great probability, a glycemic response much higher than a chestnut, for example. As a rule, sugar and flour cause an increase in your blood glucose, greater than foods with higher fat, fiber or protein content.

So that’s an important lesson. Always try to mix in your meals, foods that have a lot of carbohydrates with other foods that have higher amounts of fat, protein or fiber. That way you change the glycemic response that meal will have in your body. This is because your body takes longer to digest these other nutrients mentioned, causing the release of sugar into your bloodstream to happen slower as well. Also assisting in the control of satiety.

This text is not intended to make you afraid of consuming carbohydrates. It is just for you to understand a little better how this “post consumption” of the nutrient happens. And that way you can understand why we feel hungrier or need larger amounts of food when we consume meals based almost solely on carbohydrates.

Vanessa Souza

Nutritionist

CRN10 7320

