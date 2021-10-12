Understand why the Rolling Stones stopped playing ‘Brown Sugar’ at shows in 2021

The Rolling Stones’ second most played song — second only to “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”, according to Setlist FM — the hit “Brown Sugar” was removed for the first time from the group’s repertoire since the song was launched, 52 years ago.

Alluding to sex, drugs and slavery, the lyrics are not being featured in shows on the Rolling Stones’ current US tour. Given the absence of music, which used to generate the moments of greatest excitement among the audience, fans speculate that the fact has to do with a supposedly racist and sexist content in the work. The musicians, however, do not confirm the information.

“Brown sugar” (“brown sugar”, in literal translation) would be a reference to black women who were enslaved in the USA. The lyrics give voice to a man who speaks of a black woman, which, despite the tone of condemnation of slavery in the work, some interpret as the tone of a sexual object. The chorus says, “Brown sugar, you’re so tasty.”

In another passage, right at the beginning of the song, a slaver, criticized in the lyrics, whips one of the slaves. The term “whip” has not been sung by the group for a few years. It is worth remembering that, in the US, “brown sugar” is also an expression that designates the drug heroin.

“You noticed that, did you?” (We stopped playing the song “Brown Sugar”). I do not know. I’m trying to figure out where the problem is,” singer and guitarist Keith Richards replied to the Los Angeles Times newspaper when asked about the omission of lyrics on the US tour. “Don’t you understand the song is about the horrors of slavery?” They are trying to bury this.





Keith Richards added that, at the moment, he doesn’t want to “get into conflict over this crap”:

“But I hope we’ll be able to resurrect the glory of our ‘Brown Sugar,'” he pointed out.

For Mick Jagger, the absence of music from the repertoire of the group’s last concerts is due only to the fact that “we’ve played this song every night since 1970”, as he said, also for the “Los Angeles Times”.

— Sometimes we just think, ‘Let’s take this song out of the repertoire and see how the show goes.’ (in presentations) said the vocalist.

It’s worth remembering that, in 1995, in an interview with editor Jann Wenner, one of the co-founders of “Rolling Stone” magazine, Jagger had acknowledged that he “wouldn’t write this song (‘Brown sugar’) now”.

“I’d probably self-censor myself. I’d think I couldn’t get past that point, and I couldn’t write something rude like that,” Jagger pointed out at the time. Despite the self-critical opinion, the singer continued to inflame audiences around the world with the hit, except in China, where the government more recently censored the inclusion of certain songs in the group’s concerts there — in addition to “Brown Sugar”, songs like ” Beast of Burden” and “Honky Tonk Woman” were banned.

“Brown Sugar”, by the way, is not the only Rolling Stones lyrics with questionable content. The cover of “Some Girls”, from 1978, says that “black girls just wanna get fucked all night” (“black girls just want to be fucked all night long”, in Portuguese translation). The excerpt was not sung by the band the last time the group performed the song.

Something similar happened back in 1967, when the Rolling Stones turned the song “Let’s spend the night together” into “Let’s spend some time together” during a performance on an American TV show.