Unimed presents the facade of the General Hospital of Marechal Rondon – The Present

Share tweet Share

Unimed Costa Oeste presented, on Monday (12), the facade of the Unimed General Hospital (HGU), which will be built in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

“More than a conceptual and functional architecture, the cooperative wants to express in all the details of the new project the excellent standards in service and service that place Unimed Costa Oeste among the most highly rated cooperatives in Brazil”, stated in the message of the presentation of the project facade.

The HGU in Marechal Rondon will occupy an area of ​​5.1 thousand square meters, comprising 30 beds, operating rooms and emergency care. The services will be of low to medium complexity. In addition, the hospital will have an outpatient clinic and an exclusive area for occupational health.

As Unimed has a hospital in Toledo that is equipped with intensive care units (ICU), at first, in Marechal Rondon there will be no ICU. However, the medical cooperative will have a mobile ICU available to move patients to the city of Toledo.

The hospital can be expanded up to five times the initial projected size, if there is demand, as well as there can be ICU beds depending on the flow of patients.

COMPLEX

The HGU is part of a health complex that will cover an area of ​​20 thousand square meters. The complex will be located on the extension of Avenida Írio Jacob Welp, near the Ring Road. With an estimated investment of more than R$90 million, the project will have a pharmacy, an apart-hotel, restaurant, convenience store, cafeteria, a bank branch, a seven-story building with medical clinics, clinical analysis laboratory, health clinic. vaccine, in addition to an imaging center (tomography, resonance, ultrasound, endoscopy).

The complex’s parking lot will have a capacity for 215 vehicles, while the hospital’s parking lot is designed for 80 cars.

The health complex that will house the Unimed Costa Oeste Hospital will be built by Blume Administradora de Bens.

PROJECTIONS

With the project, Unimed Costa Oeste projects a significant increase in the number of beneficiaries, according to President Hiroshi Nishitani, on the occasion of the ceremony that marked the signing of the letter of inaction for the installation of the hospital, which took place on July 9, in Marshal Rondon. “We designed this hospital not for the number of beneficiaries we have today, which between Marechal Rondon and the region are around ten thousand. We are designing the hospital for at least 20,000 beneficiaries. In this way, we hope that not only the population, but the business community in Rondônia, embraces this idea, since our intention is to offer health, well-being and technology”, he highlighted at that time.

Facade design: conceptual and functional architecture

Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon will occupy an area of ​​5.1 thousand square meters (Photos: Disclosure)

The gift

Click here and join our WhatsApp group













