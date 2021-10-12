Unimed starts building a 200-bed hospital in Itajaí | Dagmara Spautz

Unimed Litoral launches on Saturday (16) the cornerstone of the first hospital network in Itajaí – one of the largest in the state, with 200 beds between hospitalization and ICU. The planned investment is R$ 180 million, capitalized by cooperating doctors in the cities of Balneário Camboriú, Balneário Piçarras, Barra Velha, Bombinhas, Camboriú, Ilhota, Itajaí, Itapema, Luiz Alves, Navegantes, Penha, Porto Belo and São João do Itaperiú .

The new hospital will be located on Rua João Bauer, in the Center, next to Hospital Marieta Konder Bornhausen. The first phase of the work will be completed in September 2024, when 40 medical offices, an oncology clinic, an imaging diagnosis center, emergency care for adults and emergency care for children will come into operation.

The next step is the activation of the upper floors, where the operating room will function, with 20 operating rooms, 35 ICU beds, 165 adult and child hospitalization and other services.

The president of Unimed Litoral, doctor Umberto João D’Ávila, said that the dynamism of the region – one of the fastest growing in the state – encourages new investments. The new hospital in Itajaí will add to two other Unimed units in the region, the Unimed Hospital and the Santa Luiza Maternity Hospital, both in Balneário Camboriú. With this, the regional complex will have more than 60 thousand square meters to serve 2.5 thousand companies and 100 thousand users.

