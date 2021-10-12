“Unintentionally”, Cade reveals how many subscribers Netflix has in Brazil

A statement that should have been kept confidential by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) revealed the total number of Netflix subscribers in Brazil. According to the document, which would be confidential, but ended up attached to a lawsuit related to small Brazilian pay TV operators, the streaming platform had 19 million paying users in our country in January 2021.

Placed alongside other numbers, this information takes on a little more context. The total of national subscribers represents a 10% share of the world volume, which is 200 million people, according to data officially released by the platform also in January of this year.

Information from June 2020, in a survey by the CompariTech consultancy, indicated Brazil as the third largest market for the service, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom. The weaker currency, with subscriptions paid in real, places us at this level, while, in absolute number of subscribers, our country would have the silver medal.

The data on the national market appeared in a manifestation by Neo TV, an association that represents companies that hold 2.5% of the cable television market in Brazil. The lawsuit is related to the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, still the subject of discussions at the economic defense agency — in this case, the challenge was related to the assertion that Netflix would be a competitor to traditional pay-TV services.

According to information from the TV News website, the document in question was presented by Netflix in a process that investigated the payment of bonuses to the advertising market by Globo. Total subscribers appear in a restricted version, which should not be publicly disclosed — the platform has not commented on the publication nor does it usually update its subscriber totals in this way.

Normally, processes at Cade rely on the presentation of two versions of the documents required by the agency: one public, which may contain deleted data or missing points; and a private one, with access only to directors. These contain sensitive data and inside information that are necessary in investigations and lawsuits, but which cannot be freely published. In the case of the streaming service, the claim is that the regional total is not disclosed for strategic reasons, with the company usually speaking only in its global totals. Cade didn’t talk about the case.

Previously, Netflix’s most recent information on its total subscribers was from September 2019, when it celebrated the 10 million subscription mark in Brazil. As the total of 19 million that appears in the Neo TV process is from January of this year, it is also not possible to know the current volume until the company itself pronounces itself.

Source: TV News