Union wants to maintain stability in case of accident at GM

The wage campaign of General Motors (GM) workers continues with a big question mark, what will happen to workers who have accidents at the factory. This is the main concern of the Metallurgist Union of São Caetano. At the RDtv this Monday (11/10) the president of the entity Aparecido Inácio da Silva, the Citizen of the Union reported on the problem that will go through the scrutiny of the TRT-SP (Regional Labor Court of São Paulo) next Wednesday (13 /10).

At first, the assembler wants to change the so-called Clause 41, which gives the right to job stability for those who have an accident within the company. This period of maintenance in the company is valid until retirement. According to Cidão, GM wants an alteration to shorten the time of this stability to one year, something that workers do not want.

“This non-change to Clause 42 is a position of mine that I did not accept, including two opportunities in the TRT, I did not agree to change a comma in the current wording, so this is the impasse generated so far and that is why this whole situation was created , because I didn’t agree with changes and now the company has come up with a new wording. Back there, it signaled a possibility of creating a new wording, something already done in other automakers, but in my understanding this will generate a dubious understanding about the rule”, he explained.

Negotiations between the union and the automaker stalled exactly with this possible change, which was placed as a condition to continue with the negotiation for the other situations involved in the matter, such as the inflationary replacement in the salary by 10.42%, the increase in the voucher. food for R$1,000 for workers of the so-called new grid and R$500 for the others. In addition, so that there is no discount or compensation due to the downtime (six working days until Monday, 10/11).

Maintenance

Cidão do Sindicato made it clear that at no time was there any movement by the Metallurgists Union of São Caetano that could cause GM to leave the city, something that was threatened a few times, the last in 2019. The union leader believes that the time is now to try make workers regain purchasing power.

“Many think that GM workers earn well, but that’s not quite the case. Older workers are even a little better off, but wages have flattened significantly over the years. From 2015 to 2020 we left with these flexibilities, these benevolences that we made in order to keep the company here in São Caetano do Sul and we were able to build an agreement so that the company could invest here in São Caetano”, he reported.