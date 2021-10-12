USDA to bring higher ending stocks of soy and corn in new bulletin…

The new monthly supply and demand bulletin from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) arrives this holiday in Brazil, Our Lady Aparecida Day, October 12, and may stir grain on the Chicago Stock Exchange, especially if the expected numbers for soybeans to be confirmed.

“On Tuesday, the USDA is to release higher corn and soybean ending stocks estimates for 2021/22, revised production estimates for 2020 and lower US wheat ending stocks. Traders have already reacted to changes arising from the reports USDA’s September 30th, but they may find more surprises on the 12th,” believes Todd Hultman, chief grain analyst at DTN portal The Progressive Farmer.

USA 2021/22

PRODUCTION, PRODUCTIVITY AND HARVESTED AREA

Soy – The expected 2021/22 soybean production for the US is somewhere between 117.63 and 121.65 million tons, with an average of 119.99 million tons of expectations. In September, the number came in at 119.04 million and in the previous crop the US harvested 112.54 million tons. The projections for the American productivity of the oilseed is, on average, 57.27 bags per hectare – within a range of 56.04 to 57.72 scs/ha – and compared to 56.71 bags in September.

For the area harvested with soybeans in the US, the average expected by the market is 34.97 million hectares, with projections ranging from 34.8 to 35.09 million. In September, the number came to 34.97 million hectares.

Corn – The North American harvest is projected at something ranging from 373.45 to 385.80 million tons, with an average of 379.7 million. In September, the USDA estimated the US crop at 380.92 million tons and the 2021/21 crop at 360.24 million tons. US corn yields are expected to average 184 bags per hectare, within a range of 181.49 to 186.72 bags per hectare, against 184.42 in September.

The harvested area, in the case of cereal, has an average of 34.4 million hectares among market projections, which range from 34.16 to 14.52 million. A month ago, the area was estimated at 34.44 million hectares.

FINAL STOCKS

Soy – US ending stocks of 2021/22 soybeans are projected between 5.23 and 10.15 million tons, averaging 7.87 million tons. If the average is confirmed, it would be much higher than last month’s USDA estimate of 5.03m tonnes.

Corn – For corn, the range of market expectations is between 31.45 and 39.35 million tons, with an average of 36.1 million. A month ago, the number for the cereal was 35.77 million tons.

FINAL STOCKS 2021/22 WORLD

World ending stocks of soybeans for the current season are expected to be between 96.3 and 103 million tons, with an average of 101 million. In September, the department brought in the number of 98.9 million. For corn, the average of expectations is 298.4 million tons, in a range of 295 to 301.6 million and compared to last month, 297.6 million.

FINAL STOCKS WORLD 2020/21

For the final stocks of the old soybean harvest, in the global scenario, expectations range from 94.8 to 98 million tons, with an average of 96.4 million and compared to the September figure of 95.1 million tons. In the case of corn, projections range from 285 to 289.5 million tons, with an average of 287.4 million tons. In the previous report, 286.5 million tons were estimated.