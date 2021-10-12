Vaccination against Covid: 99.6 million Brazilians are fully immunized; 70.1% of the population took at least one dose | Vaccines

Brazil has 99,657,382 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizers against Covid-19, which is equivalent to 46.72% of the population with the complete vaccine schedule, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Monday (11).

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,684,859 people, which corresponds to 70.17% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 2,404,156 people.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 251.746,397 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination, in January 2021.

From yesterday to today, a total of 843,195 doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

The states with the highest percentage of the population fully immunized with a second dose or a single dose until this Sunday are: SP (61.01%), MS (60.22%), RS (53%), PR (50.04%) , ES (47.64%)

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

251.746,397 (84.44% of the doses distributed to the states) 25 states and the DF did not release new data: you: AC, AP, MA, RR, SC, PE, AM, DF, GO, RO, MS, AL, PB, RN, MT, PR, SP, TO, RJ, ES, BA, PI, RS, CE, MG, PAN

AC, AP, MA, RR, SC, PE, AM, DF, GO, RO, MS, AL, PB, RN, MT, PR, SP, TO, RJ, ES, BA, PI, RS, CE, MG, PAN 1 state has not released new data: IF

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 539,140 (59.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 307,834 (33.94%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,122,889 (63.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,227,589 (36.48%); booster dose: 25,997

AM – 1st dose: 2,559,719 (59.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,624,260 (38.04%); booster dose: 21,577

AP – 1st dose: 470,495 (53.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 222,962 (25.41%); booster dose: 2,731

BA – 1st dose: 10,068,519 (67.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,116,059 (40.81%); booster dose: 163,854

EC – 1st dose: 6,310,234 (68.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,148,573 (44.90%); booster dose: 20,458

DF – 1st dose: 2,222,052 (71.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,367,889 (44.21%); booster dose: 38,181

70.98%GO – 1st dose: 4,884,221 (67.77%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,880,011 (39.96%); booster dose: 52,883

MA – 1st dose: 4,118,665 (57.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,585,372 (36.14%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,154,314 (70.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,234,941 (43.13%); booster dose: 192,055

MS – 1st dose: 1,929,250 (67.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,707,287 (60.13%); booster dose: 210,360

MT – 1st dose: 2,311,242 (64.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,387,790 (38.90%); booster dose: 16,741

PA – 1st dose: 4,495,168 (51.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,864,692 (32.64%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089

PE – 1st dose: 6,573,166 (67.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,968,114 (41.01%); booster dose: 86780

PI – 1st dose: 2,136,610 (64.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,192,736 (36.26%); booster dose: 2986

PR – 1st dose: 8,328,011 (71.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,803,173 (50.04%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,271,240 (70.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,668,798 (43.91%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,442,047 (68.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,548,345 (43.48%); booster dose: 28,966

RO – 1st dose: 1,139,996 (62.80%); 2nd dose + single dose: 658,180 (36.26%); booster dose: 14,172

RR – 1st dose: 331,822 (50.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 167,529 (25.67%); booster dose: 1,546

RS – 1st dose: 8,380,651 (73.09%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,077,523 (53.00%); booster dose: 174,792

SC – 1st dose: 5,292,961 (72.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,329,819 (45.37%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,633,172 (69.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 976,343 (41.75%); booster dose: 26098

SP – 1st dose: 37,151,855 (79.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,460,578 (61.01%); booster dose: 1,121,822

TO – 1st dose: 994,505 (61.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 561,804 (34.95%); booster dose: 12,922

How many doses each state received until October 10th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,513,715

AM: 5,440,080

AP: 1,103,690

BA: 20,831,143

CE: 13,136,568

DF: 4,603,471

ES: 6,021,350

GO: 9,683,820

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 30,683,114

MS: 4,209,455

MT: 4,849,311

PA: 11,179,475

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 13,471,920

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 16,346,290

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 5,031,060

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 843,703

RS: 17,574,106

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 3,137,975

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,131,045

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).