Vaccination against Covid: 99.6 million Brazilians are fully immunized; 70.1% of the population took at least one dose | Vaccines

Brazil has 99,657,382 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizers against Covid-19, which is equivalent to 46.72% of the population with the complete vaccine schedule, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Monday (11).
Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,684,859 people, which corresponds to 70.17% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 2,404,156 people.
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 251.746,397 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination, in January 2021.
From yesterday to today, a total of 843,195 doses of vaccines against Covid-19.
The states with the highest percentage of the population fully immunized with a second dose or a single dose until this Sunday are: SP (61.01%), MS (60.22%), RS (53%), PR (50.04%) , ES (47.64%)
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 149,684,859 (70.17% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 99,657,382 (46.72% of the population)
- Total doses applied: 251.746,397 (84.44% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 25 states and the DF did not release new data: you: AC, AP, MA, RR, SC, PE, AM, DF, GO, RO, MS, AL, PB, RN, MT, PR, SP, TO, RJ, ES, BA, PI, RS, CE, MG, PAN
- 1 state has not released new data: IF
Vaccination against Covid in the states this Monday (11) — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 539,140 (59.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 307,834 (33.94%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 2,122,889 (63.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,227,589 (36.48%); booster dose: 25,997
- AM – 1st dose: 2,559,719 (59.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,624,260 (38.04%); booster dose: 21,577
- AP – 1st dose: 470,495 (53.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 222,962 (25.41%); booster dose: 2,731
- BA – 1st dose: 10,068,519 (67.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,116,059 (40.81%); booster dose: 163,854
- EC – 1st dose: 6,310,234 (68.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,148,573 (44.90%); booster dose: 20,458
- DF – 1st dose: 2,222,052 (71.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,367,889 (44.21%); booster dose: 38,181
- 70.98%GO – 1st dose: 4,884,221 (67.77%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,880,011 (39.96%); booster dose: 52,883
- MA – 1st dose: 4,118,665 (57.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,585,372 (36.14%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,154,314 (70.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,234,941 (43.13%); booster dose: 192,055
- MS – 1st dose: 1,929,250 (67.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,707,287 (60.13%); booster dose: 210,360
- MT – 1st dose: 2,311,242 (64.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,387,790 (38.90%); booster dose: 16,741
- PA – 1st dose: 4,495,168 (51.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,864,692 (32.64%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089
- PE – 1st dose: 6,573,166 (67.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,968,114 (41.01%); booster dose: 86780
- PI – 1st dose: 2,136,610 (64.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,192,736 (36.26%); booster dose: 2986
- PR – 1st dose: 8,328,011 (71.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,803,173 (50.04%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,271,240 (70.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,668,798 (43.91%); booster dose: 0
- NB – 1st dose: 2,442,047 (68.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,548,345 (43.48%); booster dose: 28,966
- RO – 1st dose: 1,139,996 (62.80%); 2nd dose + single dose: 658,180 (36.26%); booster dose: 14,172
- RR – 1st dose: 331,822 (50.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 167,529 (25.67%); booster dose: 1,546
- RS – 1st dose: 8,380,651 (73.09%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,077,523 (53.00%); booster dose: 174,792
- SC – 1st dose: 5,292,961 (72.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,329,819 (45.37%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,633,172 (69.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 976,343 (41.75%); booster dose: 26098
- SP – 1st dose: 37,151,855 (79.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,460,578 (61.01%); booster dose: 1,121,822
- TO – 1st dose: 994,505 (61.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 561,804 (34.95%); booster dose: 12,922
How many doses each state received until October 10th
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,513,715
- AM: 5,440,080
- AP: 1,103,690
- BA: 20,831,143
- CE: 13,136,568
- DF: 4,603,471
- ES: 6,021,350
- GO: 9,683,820
- MA: 9,026,875
- MG: 30,683,114
- MS: 4,209,455
- MT: 4,849,311
- PA: 11,179,475
- PB: 5,104,223
- PE: 13,471,920
- PI: 4,519,205
- PR: 16,346,290
- RJ: 20,510,601
- RN: 5,031,060
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 843,703
- RS: 17,574,106
- SC: 10,057,794
- SE: 3,137,975
- SP: 67.967,190
- TO: 2,131,045
Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.