Vasco sees 1st trip with Diniz and Nenê, but bets on doubles for access

The 1-0 loss away from home to Sampaio Corrêa slowed down Vasco’s sprint in Serie B at the Brazilian Nationals, but the performance with the arrivals of Fernando Diniz and Nenê still keeps hopes lit for access.

The coach and coach debuted in the match against CRB-AL and the rise of Vasco coincides with the lives of the two in São Januário. Since the coach and a half arrived at the club, the Vasco team had three wins and two draws, being beaten only by Maranhenses.

Despite the stumble, Diniz saw merits in the performance in São Luís and stated that the lessons against Sampaio must be learned so that Serie A does not stray.

“We had great chances to come out with the victory, unfortunately we didn’t get the score, we’ll keep fighting and fighting. Everyone is upset with the defeat, but with their heads held high and believing in the access”, said the commander.

Ironically, a precious little point went down the drain on a penalty kick wasted by Nenê. At 53 minutes into the second half, the midfielder hit, but Luiz Daniel defended.

With the fence closing and facing the obligation to win, Cruz-Maltino has a tough time ahead in the next round. On Saturday (16), the team receives the leader Coritiba, at 4:30 pm, in São Januário, without much margin to waste points.

“For the game against Coritiba, now it’s about getting over that defeat, learning from what happened, doing everything to win at home and move up again in the table. And go towards our goal, which is access,” stated Diniz .

With 43 points conquered, Vasco is five of the G-4. According to calculations by mathematician Tristao Garcia, the team has a 9% return to the elite in 2022.