Verstappen worries about Hamilton’s Mercedes speed

It’s been four races since Max Verstappen’s Red Bull began to worry about Mercedes’ straight speed, which improved in the British GP after the Dutchman’s three-game winning streak in France, Styria and Austria , and then took another step in Belgium when they debuted a new power unit. Since then, the current leader of the championship has won twice more – in Spa and in the Netherlands – but, every time Mercedes has been able to show its advantage on the straights, it has been there, regardless of the configuration that Red Bull chose to counterattack.

It was like that in Italy, Russia and last weekend in Turkey. Mercedes has found something, which Red Bull believes is in the power unit, that allows them to ride in an aerodynamic configuration with more wing (which, in theory, should slow their speed) but still win on the straights.

“Their straight speed has improved significantly recently, and I think that even though we could have been at their level before using smaller wings, now we can’t even come close. big rear wing. We have to maximize our equipment, and it’s surprising they made that leap,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen’s two victories since the Silverstone race, identified by Red Bull as the moment the game started to turn, were in situations where that rivals’ advantage didn’t count for much: the Belgian GP was actually only three laps behind of the Safety Car and the classification was disputed in the wet, and Zandvoort’s straights were very short, in a path favorable to the Red Bull team.

Verstappen’s last win was at the Dutch GP in early September Image: Playback/F1TV

In the others, Hamilton only failed to win in Hungary due to a wrong strategic choice, he was only fifth last Sunday in Turkey for having been punished for changing the engine, and in the Italian GP he had a collision with Verstappen, after complicating his life with a bad start. In Russia he won.

The curious thing about this advantage observed by Red Bull is that it is a trend that started even before the Belgium engine change, generating the suspicion that they would be operating it in a different way, cooling some important parts so that it becomes more efficient. Verstappen’s team even complained about this to the FIA ​​at the time, without success.

In Turkey, even opting for a wing that generates more aerodynamic load, Hamilton was faster on the straight than Verstappen, and the Dutchman’s boss fears that this will be decisive for the championship, which is very disputed: Verstappen now leads with six points clear, but the lead has changed hands four times in the last six races.

Lewis Hamilton collects US GP victories in Austin Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP

The next race, on October 24th, in Austin, USA, will be another one in which the possibility of riding with more aerodynamic load (important for the speed in corners and stability of the car, protecting the tires) combined with a good speed of straight (since the track also has long straights) would be a great combination for Mercedes.

“Austin has been a Hamilton track for the last few years. That’s where Mexico and Brazil come, and these higher altitude races are usually good for us. Of the last three, I don’t know what to expect,” admitted Horner.

So much so that Verstappen, who ended up having an advantage in the two races in which he and Hamilton were punished for engine changes, is already charging the team for improvements. “We need to analyze why we weren’t competitive in Turkey. I think they’ve improved a little bit more. So even though they have the advantage in the championship, it won’t be easy.”

Red Bull developed its car longer than Mercedes throughout the year, but is now more focused on 2022, when F1 undergoes an extensive rule change.