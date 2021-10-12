VIDEO: Deer that spent two years strapped to a tire is rescued in the US | World

A deer that spent two years tied to a tire around its neck was rescued in the United States, Colorado authorities reported on Monday (11).

The animal is said to have tangled up in the material, which was thrown into the wild, before its horns grew, environmental police said in a statement.

It took four attempts by the agents of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be able to cut the rim and free the animal that also had part of the horns cut off.

1 of 1 Video used by researchers to control animal life in Colorado showed the animal with the tire stuck around its neck — Photo: Reproduction/CPW Video used by researchers to control animal life in Colorado showed the animal with the tire stuck around its neck — Photo: Reproduction/CPW

Workers at the state’s environmental agency discovered the animal in 2019, during a population census in parks in the region.

Since then, they have tried to accompany him with cameras in order to carry out the rescue. They said, however, that “because of his location, it was difficult to find him and get close to him”.

When the deer was finally approached, the agents used tranquilizers and an automatic saw to cut the tire and horn so that they could safely release it back into the wild.