Video shows policemen dragging a paraplegic black man in a car: “It was total humiliation”; Case is investigated — learn details

Police in Dayton, Ohio, are investigating a video that shows a paraplegic black man being dragged out of his car by the hair by two police officers. After the episode, which took place on September 30, the man identified as Clifford Owensby, 39, filed a complaint with the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP). Information is from CNN.

“They dragged me to their vehicle like a dog, like garbage, it was total humiliation”, lamented Clifford at a press conference this Sunday (10). Now, he accuses the local police department of profiling, illegal arrest, illegal search and seizure, and of not reading his rights before being taken to prison, said NAACP President Derrick Foward. “This is a total disregard for human life. Officials need to be held accountable”, stated Forward.

Owensby’s attorney, James Willis, said he plans to file a civil suit. “It will take a little time to do some investigations, but we will probably have something on file next month. I think it was illegal and unnecessarily brutal, given the fact that they knew he couldn’t get out of the car alone.”, he said. The press points out that there was a child in the car at the time of the incident, but there is still no confirmation of their relationship.

Images from the camera installed in the officer’s uniform, and circulating on the networks, show police officers stopping the man and asking him to get out of the car so they could search him for drugs. You can hear Owensby answering that he is paraplegic and therefore couldn’t. “I am a paraplegic. I have help to get in”, it says.

The man then asks the officer to call a superior. He responds by saying that he’s going to call, but that Owensby must get out of the car first: “If you don’t cooperate and get out of the car, I’m going to drag you out. Do you see your two options here?”, shouts the officer. Seconds later, two police officers grab Owensby and a fight breaks out; one of them grabs him by the arm and the other by the collar. Then they grab your hair and drag you out of the vehicle. Clifford Owensby is seen struggling on the sidewalk, screaming for help as the police overwhelm him and lead him to the squad car. Watch:

TW: Police violence Ohio police officers drag a paraplegic Black man out of his car by his arms & hair during a traffic stop. He asks for a supervisor & screams for help, and cops instead pin him down & ridicule him for “making it difficult.” Horrificpic.twitter.com/UFAps84mfE — Qasim Rashid, Left. (@QasimRashid) October 8, 2021

According to a statement by Dayton Police Major Brian Johns, officers appearing in the video called a K-9 Narcotics Detection unit because they observed Owensby leaving a house where they had people suspected of drug trafficking. Also according to him, after the episode, the man was taken to a hospital to check for injuries, but was discharged the same day. The police major also said that a bag with US$ 22,400 was found inside the vehicle (about R$ 124,000 at the current price).

At the press conference, Owensby said the money was his savings and no weapons or drugs were found. “I have nightmares. I shouldn’t have to leave the house every day wondering if this will happen to me again.” vented.

The Dayton Daily News reported that a report had accused the man of obstructing a police operation and resisting arrest, but neither of the two allegations were confirmed. According to the publication, Clifford was cited in the local court because of a 3-year-old child with no protective gear in the back seat and the car’s tinted window. Police told the newspaper that there is “a current and active investigation into the money.”

The Dayton Police Department issued a statement on the case: “The police followed the law, their training and departmental policies and procedures. Sometimes, imprisoning nonconforming individuals is not pretty, but it is a necessary part of law enforcement to maintain public safety, which is one of the fundamental ideologies of our society.”.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also spoke. “No matter where you live or what you look like, everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect when dealing with the Dayton Police. Dayton remains committed to our community-led police reform process and to providing transparency in situations like this.”, he said.