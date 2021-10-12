Video shows the sister of a 3 year old medical student telling the psychologist that he ‘played’ with her several times and kissed her private parts

A girl, with a giant pink ribbon in her hair and a stuffed bunny in her hands, talks uneasily about what she loves most in life. Spinning this way and that, in a swivel chair, she says she loves playing hide and seek, tag. In the back of the room, there is a rag doll of Emíila on a table. The child, when asked, says that he lives with his mother, father and “little brother”. The “little brother”, the 22-year-old medical student Marcos Vitor Dantas Aguiar Pereira, played on her. Asked again, she reports, almost jokingly, that he touched and kissed parts of her body, “here (in the play) and here”, she enumerates, pointing to her chest and genitals. The girl says that the boy used to give kisses where she used to go to the bathroom. The scene described by her aunt, PC, took place at the Child Protection Police Station from Teresina, in Piauí, where one of the boy’s two sisters, indicted for abuse of a vulnerable person, testified. 3 and 9 year old sisters.

Family says there was monster in the house: A medical student is accused of having abused four children, including his 3 and 9-year-old sisters

PC, who is the sister of Marcos Vitor’s stepmother, considers the story of the student’s youngest victim, the 3-year-old girl, to be one of the most shocking things in the entire atrocity story surrounding the case. She believes that the video is also a “slap in the face” of those who think that what happened could be the invention of children’s heads. The girl, who seems to like “little brother”, is asked how many times he kissed her body parts. The child, then, opens his hands and starts to count, but there are little fingers to explain how much the abuse was repeated.

— You can’t be quiet, you can’t be quiet, it’s not their invention. It’s a lot of pain — says PC — I know what it is. I almost lost my daughter.

At the end of medical school, PC is the mother of the 13-year-old teenager, the student’s cousin, the first to denounce Marcos Vitor. This only happened recently. She is said to have been abused by him for years. At least between 5 and 10 years of age. There were so many times and so much trauma that the young woman is not sure, but she believes that the first time was during a family trip to Uruguay.

Since it all started, the girl was silent, fell into depression and self-mutilated herself frequently. For the mother, there is no reason to doubt a suffering that left countless marks on her body, especially scars from cuts on her arms. This year, she tried to kill herself. After reaching the limit, she told a cousin what she had been going through for years. The cousin told the student’s stepmother, PC’s sister, who told her and found out that her own daughters had been victims too.

A 13-year-old teenager, the first to denounce Marcos Vitor, frequently self-mutilated herself Photo: Personal archive

Engaged in a campaign to see Marcos Vitor arrested — he has not yet appeared to testify to the state’s Civil Police —, PC says he liked the young man he saw growing up. He started living with the family at age 8 when his sister married his father. At 11, he joined his family. It was Christmas and Easter together. Trips, weekends at beach houses, lunches on Saturdays at the matriarch’s house. “My mother made his favorite dishes,” he says. She herself took him to surgery, as he was at the end of medical school, and proudly presented him as her nephew. A perfect world that dissolved with the denunciations.

The struggle with her daughter’s depressive condition never aroused suspicion. She keeps an exchange of messages that her daughter sent to a friend when she tried to kill herself by taking medication. In them, even for her friend, the teenager does not reveal details of her state of mind. She just says that she loves her mother and that the attempt to die had nothing to do with her problems. It just says that “the problem with me being like this is mine”.

A 13-year-old teenager exchanges messages, the first to denounce Marcos Vitor, with a friend Photo: Personal archive

— She couldn’t speak, she was too full of feelings that she didn’t understand. That’s why (abuses) — says PC — But we’re not going to go crazy. Let’s do our part, make him well known, it will be impossible to go out on the streets. Otherwise, let’s get on with our lives.

The medical student, who has a degree in law, fears that Marcos Vitor will leave the country. His mother lived in Portugal for 10 years and he has an American visa. The case involving the middle class family in the West Zone of Teresina has mobilized public opinion. Despite the great publicity, Marcos Vitor is still in an unknown place.

In messages, he allegedly attributed the abuse allegations to a “dark side” of his personality. The boy has been living in Manaus for two years, where he is studying medicine. The lawyer Eduardo Faustino, who represents him, guarantees that the student is not a fugitive and that he has just given up his “right to interrogation”. PC, who is a lawyer, points to inconsistencies because, according to her, to give up the testimony, the accused must appear before the police authorities.